VHSL 2021-22 Class 4 All-State Softball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Softball Team.

Hanover junior pitcher Julia Cuozzo is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Hanover Head Coach Tommy Eversis the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Cuozzo pitched the Hawks to a 1-0 win over Tuscarora in the finals, allowing the Huskies two hits, striking out four, and knocking in the game-winning run in the top of the 7th inning. She finished the year with a 19-1 record, 181 strikeouts, and a 0.852 ERA. In addition, Cuozzo batted .367, along with five home runs and 25 RBI.

Evans guided Hanover to a 23-1 record and the school’s second State Championship, with the first title coming in 2006.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DP-flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight softball coaches (2 from each region).



