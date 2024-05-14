Wars were once fought in the trenches... they were the first line of defense long before technology became the tool of warring factions. The trenches in football is the first line of defense... or offense. Any coach will tell you the importance of winning the battle in the trenches. There is no hole for the running back to bust a run nor is there a pocket for the QB to sit back and find his mark. Games are won and lost in the trenches while the skill players make the headlines and highlights. Spring brings 7 on 7's and showcase events but this past Saturday the Touchdown Club of Richmond put on the second edition of the Trench Wars at JR Tucker. A competition that highlights those fighting in the trenches. A quarter of the teams in the Central Region came out Saturday afternoon to flex their muscle and boy did they. One highlight was former Atlee Raider and Hog Academy founder Alec Eberle in a pickup with the truck in neutral while one lineman from each team pushed it 30 yards. With coaches, teammates and those who showed up to watch cheering them on, they put on quite a show. A couple of lineman literally coming out of their shoes and not missing a beat continuing to push the truck even in their socks. Who won that challenge? The victor might surprise you, it was the Deep Run Wildcats with the best time followed by Highland Springs & Mechanicsville.

Advertisement

In between the truck pull and the tug-of-war that capped off the event there were several more challenges. Prowler Relay- A timed event that saw the player pulling a sled forward 20 yards with a rope and then the player pushing the sled back to the start line. This continued through each player with the best time winning the event which in this case was Mechanicsville. Bench Press- Three players from each team were given the chance to bench press either 225 lbs. or 185 lbs. as many times as they can before they fail. This was a challenge that many embraced and were hung to jump on. Midlothian set the bar high from the start with 18 reps at 225 lbs. That feat was accomplished by the 2025 center Brady Alexander. Later, Highland Springs Demari Lassiter accepted the challenge and came close to matching if not topping but he came up one short at 17. Midlothian #1 was the victor in this one.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IE1pZGxvIFRyb2phbnMgQ2VudGVyIEJyYWR5IEFsZXhhbmRl ciAxOCBSZXBzLzIyNSBsYnMgb24gQmVuY2ggUHJlc3MuIDMyNSBsYiBCZW5j aCBQcmVzcyA1MTVsYiBzcXVhdHRlciwgMjc1IENsZWFuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhZHlfYTU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBicmFkeV9hNTQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9URENs dWJSVkE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFREQ2x1YlJWQTwvYT4gIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1JGNERhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UcmVuY2hXYXJzUlZBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU cmVuY2hXYXJzUlZBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN1B5NnJZ eXAwciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdQeTZyWXlwMHI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWlkbG90aGlhbiBUcm9qYW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgUmVjcnVpdGluZyAoQE1p ZGxvRkJSZWNydWl0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01p ZGxvRkJSZWNydWl0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzg5NzU5MTcyODM1MTYwMzg1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

5-Man Sled Push- Title says it all... 5 linemen drove the sled for a collective team time. The victor in this event was Mechanicsville. Tire Flip- Every player flipped a tire 15 yards to a waiting teammate who flipped it back 15 yards in a relay format. The victor in this one was Midlothian #2 Cone Relay- A timed relay that saw each player do an agility drill placing tennis balls on the cone with the next running removing the ball the returning them to a buck. The victor in this one was Atlee. Spud Relay- Each player carried a blocking dummy 20 yards transferring to the next teammate straight down the field for 100 yards in total. The last runner after crossing the finish line would turn around and repeat for a total distance of 200 yards, 40 years per runner. If the player dropped the dummy, they would have to go back and start at their 20. Deep Run came away with the win in this challenge.

2-Man Sled Relay- Each school was represented by 3 groups of 2 players. The two players would drive a blocking sled 15 yards total around 2 cones and drive it through the gates before passing off to a pair of teammates who repeated. The victor of this challenge was Midlothian #1. The night concluded with the tug-of-war which was double elimination with Atlee topping Mechanicsville in the final.

Atlee might have won the Tug-of-War but it was Mechanicsville who won the Trench Wars making it back-to-back.

Final Scoring Position School Points 1st Mechanicsville Mustangs 101 2nd Atlee Raiders 91 3rd Midlothian Trojans #1 86 4th Highland Springs Springers 83 5th Deep Run Wildcats 79 6th James River Rapids 67 7th Midlothian Trojans #2 64 8th JR Tucker Tigers 57