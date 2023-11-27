We came into Friday afternoon with 5 teams alive, 5 teams fighting for their right to continue on with their quest for a state title. By Saturday evening, those 5 were down to 2... the hope of a region clinging to the old reliable Springers and the group of Warriors who delivered on the promise of the preseason.

Those we lost on the way were a Manchester team that was as hot as they come, coming into the week. They got a bit humbled by a more physical Springer defense. Armstrong who fought their hearts out and was just a play or two away from proceeding to their first state semifinal appearance ever. Then there were the Blue Devils who had the defense but could not come up with enough offense to keep their season alive.

We crowned 2 region champions and now Saturday those Springers & Warriors will be playing for a trip to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville to play for a state title.