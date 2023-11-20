Operating a very comfortable night in Radford, the top-seeded Bobcats played host to the Appomattox Raiders in the Region 2C semifinals. The Bobcats have had trouble beating the Raiders in regional play, but for the first time since 2018, they finally defeated the Raiders 50-30.



Quarterback Landen Clark came up big on offense and on the defense. He threw for 275 yards, rushed for another 90, and scored four touchdowns. He threw a touchdown and intercepted back-to-back passes for pick-sixes. His first interception was for 65 yards and the next one was for 35 yards to put the game away.



Max Kanipe caught six passes for 164 yards, while Sincere Taylor hauled in five balls for 78 yards. Radford got the scoring started on a Lewis Webster 21-yard field goal at the 8:52 mark of the opening quarter.

Appomattox responded by driving 79 yards, using over seven and a half minutes and capping the drive on a two-yard scoring run by Xavier Moseley to go ahead 7-3 with just 59 seconds remaining in the first period.



Radford answered quickly with Clark hitting Kanipe for 58 yards, followed by J.D. Grubbs running in a touchdown from two yards out to put the Bobcats on top 10-7. It took a mere 18 seconds to re-claim the lead. On their next possession, Kanipe caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Clark, but the Bobcats' point after try was blocked to leave the score at 16-7 with 7:48 before half-time.

With 3:57 showing on the second quarter clock, Radford extended their lead to 23-7 when Grubb scored on a nien-yard run. However, Appomattox drew closer thanks to Reagan Conroy's 30-yard touchdown pass to Max Nitti, who was wide open over the middle.



Appomatox responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Reagan Conroy to a wide open Nitti over the middle to trim the deficit to nine at 23-14 with 1:35 left in the first half. Once again though, Radford struck offensively with a one-yard plunge by Clark as the clock hit triple zeroes to make the margin 30-14 at intermission.

The Raiders (6-6) had the only score of the third quarter on a 24-yard pass from Grayson Peterson to Nitti at the 2:18 mark of the frame. They then added a two-point conversion pass from Grayson to Daniel Bradley.



Radford (12-0) finally got back into the end zone when Clark dove in from a yard out and Webster's kick upped the score to 37-22. An onside kick was then recovered by Radford, but the drive stalled.



Even though Appomattox took over possession, it was short lived. Conroy saw a pass intercepted at his own 35 by Clark, who went down the Radford sideline untouched for 65 yards, pushing the score to 44-22 with 3:09 remaining in the contest. Setting up at their 25, Conroy dropped back to pass over the middle and again Clark victimized him, returning it 35 yards for another pick-six.

With 59 seconds left in the contest, Appomattox scored the night's last touchdown with Conroy racing in from a couple yards out against the Radford subs to make the final tally 50-30.



"Unbelievable," said Radford Head Coach Michael Crist. "Landen Clark is an unbelievable player and our defense did a really good job against a very good team. They are well-coached. This was a really nice win and we get to play again next week."



Radford will stay at home and face Three Rivers District rival Glenvar the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, November 24th, at 7 PM for the Region 2C crown. Earlier this season, the Bobcats handled the Highlanders 36-3, snapping a three-game skid in the head-to-head series.

Remarkably, this will be the 29th meeting on the gridiron between Radford and Glenvar, yet the first ever one in the postseason.



