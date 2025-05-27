Prospect Watch VUU Camp

From UConn to Georgetown, Paul VI standout Isaiah Abraham is on the move with a new collegiate home.
Keyed by a 9-game mid-season winning streak and uncanny speed on the base pads, Northside is heating up on the diamond.
Stone Bridge may have the best secondary in the state with four Power 4 recruits all 6-foot-1 or taller.
Trinity Episcopal 4-Star WR Davion Brown has decided to play his College Football in the Big Ten at Penn State.
A two-way standout at Huguenot High in Richmond, Markel Dabney has selected SMU in the ACC to play his College Football.
From UConn to Georgetown, Paul VI standout Isaiah Abraham is on the move with a new collegiate home.
Keyed by a 9-game mid-season winning streak and uncanny speed on the base pads, Northside is heating up on the diamond.
Stone Bridge may have the best secondary in the state with four Power 4 recruits all 6-foot-1 or taller.