Paul VI won their 4th straight VISAA D1 basketball title with a 72-62 win over St Anne's-Belfield in a rematch of the 2023 State championship.

The Panthers, coming off a WCAC title the previous weekend, led 10-0 to start the game and never trailed. They led by 19 at halftime then had to overcome a great 4th quarter performance from St Anne's-Belfield point guard Chance Mallory.

STAB cut the lead to 10 with a 14-4 run during the 3rd quarter. Austin Williford drained a 3-pointer and St Anne's-Belfield was down only seven (47-40).

Duke commit Darren Harris had 14 points in the 4th quarter to keep the Saints on the run. Harris was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free thrown line with none of them touching the rim. Point guard Ben Hammond had 11 of his 15 points in the 1st half to help the Panthers to a 41-19 lead at halftime.

Chance Mallory put on a show in the 4th quarter scoring 15 points including one play where he shook his defender for a reverse layup. The junior with multiple Power 5 offers including Maryland and Virginia, made a three followed by a layup to pull the Saints to within three (61-58) with under three minutes to go.

However Harris burried a three to extend the lead back to six then he made all his free throws to give Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello another State title.

Super soph Jordan Smith finished with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and several explosive plays. UConn commit Isaiah Abraham had a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks and added seven points.

Mallory led St Anne's-Belfield with 29 points on 5 of 9 shooting from three to go along with five rebounds and four assists



