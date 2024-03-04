PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Paul VI wins 4th Straight VISAA State Title
Will Garlick
•
VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
Paul VI won their 4th straight VISAA D1 basketball title with a 72-62 win over St Anne's-Belfield in a rematch of the 2023 State championship.
The Panthers, coming off a WCAC title the previous weekend, led 10-0 to start the game and never trailed. They led by 19 at halftime then had to overcome a great 4th quarter performance from St Anne's-Belfield point guard Chance Mallory.
Duke commit Darren Harris had 14 points in the 4th quarter to keep the Saints on the run. Harris was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free thrown line with none of them touching the rim. Point guard Ben Hammond had 11 of his 15 points in the 1st half to help the Panthers to a 41-19 lead at halftime.
STAB cut the lead to 10 with a 14-4 run during the 3rd quarter. Austin Williford drained a 3-pointer and St Anne's-Belfield was down only seven (47-40).
Chance Mallory put on a show in the 4th quarter scoring 15 points including one play where he shook his defender for a reverse layup. The junior with multiple Power 5 offers including Maryland and Virginia, made a three followed by a layup to pull the Saints to within three (61-58) with under three minutes to go.
However Harris burried a three to extend the lead back to six then he made all his free throws to give Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello another State title.
Super soph Jordan Smith finished with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and several explosive plays. UConn commit Isaiah Abraham had a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks and added seven points.
Mallory led St Anne's-Belfield with 29 points on 5 of 9 shooting from three to go along with five rebounds and four assists