Football season is weeks away, and time is running out for prospects who want to wrap up their recruitment before the start of their season. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Ryan O'Bleness looks at some Northeast prospects scheduled to commit in late July and August.

Timetable: Aug. 2 Daniels will announce his commitment decision on Aug. 2 and the three most likely contenders are Clemson, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks have been considered the leader for the four-star safety for some time now, and he took an official visit to Columbia on June 21-23. However, a late offer from the Tigers that came in on May 30 may have given Daniels a lot to think about, while Virginia Tech has the distance from home advantage as the in-state program. The Maury High School (Norfolk, Va.) standout has compiled close to 30 scholarship in total and ranks as a top-10 player in the state of Virginia.

Timetable: Aug. 3 Gilchrist, a Rivals250 prospect and the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia, is down to Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina ahead of his Aug. 3 decision date. He took official visits with the Bulldogs on June 14, the Terrapins on June 21 and the Gamecocks on May 31. While all three schools remain in the mix, the thought is that the decision is most likely going to come down to Maryland or South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been the perceived leader for Gilchrist, but the Terrapins have gained a lot of positive momentum with him as of late. The four-star offensive tackle out of Salem High School in Virginia Beach received around 25 total scholarship offers and will make his commitment decision public soon.

Timetable: Week of July 29 through Aug. 3 Johnson was planning to announce his commitment earlier this month, but has been waiting patiently as he and his coaches work toward how they want to announce the decision and when. Johnson tells Rivals he is now looking toward next week to make his decision, but the exact date is still unclear. The Hamden Hall Country Day School (Hamden, Conn.) wide receiver released a top three of UConn, Duke and Penn State on July 2. He took official visits with the Huskies during the weekend of May 31 and with the Blue Devils during the weekend of June 21. Duke is in the driver's seat as Johnson approaches his decision, but the home-state Huskies could still make things interesting. Johnson ranks as the No. 10 player in the state of Connecticut. Update: Johnson will make his decision on Aug. 3

