New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyler Barrett
Virginia Tech has offered Glade Spring (Va.) Patrick Henry 2025 offensive lineman Tyler Barrett. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Norfolk State
Barrett has visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, and pick up his offer from the Hokies yesterday after camping for the coaches on Sunday. That's a very strong start to his recruitment, and of course the natural geography of SWVA means Virginia Tech is the most-local program for him. As he moves through his junior year this Fall, the development of his offer list will be a storyline to watch - but no matter how much his star rises, the Hokies should remain in strong shape as long as they want to be.
As a bigger lineman already - one who's more likely to have to cut weight to reshape his body than work hard to get up to college size - Barrett shows surprisingly good overall speed and a strong ability to keep his feet moving, whether to find work or to dominate a one-on-one rep he's engaged in. He'll have to work hard on flexibility to play with better leverage by the time he gets to the next level, and as with many young players, he risks getting called for holding with his desire to bury opponents that he has poor hand placement on, but aside from less-than-ideal height, he checks the rest of the boxes as a sophomore who still have two years to develop.
