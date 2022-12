While he's just now starting to pick up his offers, Delhomme was active this Summer, camping at Virginia Tech and Old Dominion (the latter for ODU's "Mega Camp" which had a number of college coaches in attendance). The fact that he's already been to Blacksburg early in his process and built some bonds with personnel staffer Mike Villagrana is a good start for the Orange and Maroon. Players who attend the alma mater of Michael Vick have an obvious connection, as well. VT should get Delhomme back to town for a junior day this Winter, and could cement themselves as the No. 1 on his list if all goes well.