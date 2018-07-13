New York Giants defensive back B.W. Webb out of Warwick High School in Newport News and William & Mary catches up with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 during the Summer of 2018 at the LaRoy Reynolds Dawg House Camp held in Norfolk.

Since entering the league in 2013, Webb has played with the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. His highlight season came in 2016 with the Saints, recording 28 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception while making eight starts.

Hear the Interview embedded above and at the link below.



