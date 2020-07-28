VirginiaPreps - Interview with NFL DE Jalyn Holmes, Former Lake Taylor Star

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes chats with Matthew Hatfield during The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Holmes, who starred at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk and won a state title there as well as a National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, discusses how life has been for him during the pandemic. The Virginia native recovered a key fumble late in the playoff victory the Vikings enjoyed over the Saints.

The former VHSL All-State performer also chats about social issues, what a couple of former coaches meant to him before getting to the NFL, and the outlook for the upcoming season before partaking in an edition of rapid fire.