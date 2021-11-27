Highland Springs pummels Hermitage for Region 5C title

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Springers are regional champs. Highland Springs wasted no time asserting their dominance over the Panthers in Saturday afternoon's Region 5C finale.

On the second play of the game, tailback Aziz Foster-Powell raced 60 yards to the end zone to put the Springers on top 7-0 (PAT Rivas). Three plays later, Lance Nelson Jr. picked off Jaylen Burton and returned it 29-yards to the house (PAT Rivas) and in a blink of an eye, Highland Springs led 14-0.

Springers kicker Fredy Rivas capped off the first quarter scoring for the home team by booting a 24 yard field goal to extend the lead to 17.

After forcing another Hermitage punt, Highland Springs special teams unit would put some points on the board as Quanye Veney returned a punt 76-yards for a touchdown (PAT Dent).

The Springers continued to pour it on the Panthers. Jakyre Henley rushed for a five yard score (PAT Rivas) and quarterback Khristian Martin hit Takye Heath on a 25 yard touchdown pass with 31.6 second remaining in the first half (PAT Dent) to give them a 38-0 lead at halftime.

Highland Springs went up 45-0 in the third quarter when Darius Taylor crashed into the end zone from one-yard out (PAT Rivas). Hermitage would finally crack the score board in the fourth quarter when reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney scored from three-yards out (PAT Megenity). Coney was held in check much of the afternoon. He rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries, much of that total came in the second half.

However, the Springers backups continued to get in on the action and responded with another touchdown, this time it was Elijah Williams getting the call for the one-yard score (PAT Dent).

The Panthers would score one final time at the end of regulation when Stephen Dandridge hauled in a trick pass from Jhakiri Bolden as the clock struck 0.00.

Highland Springs will hit the road next week to square off with a familiar foe in Stone Bridge. The Springers beat the Bulldogs for the state title in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Stone Bridge finally downed Highland Springs in the finals this past spring.