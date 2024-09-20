Gainesville Thriving in Year 3 Behind QB Kilmer

Advertisement

in other news

Bobcats Down Bearcats in SWVA Tussle

Bobcats Down Bearcats in SWVA Tussle

Luke Gaither and the Radford Bobcats pulled away for a 35-14 win over Virginia High to move to 2-1 on the season.

Premium content
 • Rodney Young
Prospect Watch - St. Chris vs. Norfolk Academy

Prospect Watch - St. Chris vs. Norfolk Academy

The St Chris vs. Norfolk Academy game featured one of the top recruits in the US and several others with Power 4 offers.

Premium content
 • Will Garlick
WEEK 3 Virginia High School Football Scores (9/12/24 thru 9/16/24)

WEEK 3 Virginia High School Football Scores (9/12/24 thru 9/16/24)

Check out Week 3 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, September 12 thru Monday, September 16, 2024 here.

 • Classic Super Publisher
Prospect Watch Phoebus vs. Woodside

Prospect Watch Phoebus vs. Woodside

The matchup between Phoebus vs Woodside was more competitive than I thought and featured prospects on both sides

Premium content
 • Will Garlick
4-Star Oscar Smith WR Discusses Recent Visits & What's Next

4-Star Oscar Smith WR Discusses Recent Visits & What's Next

Oscar Smith 4-Star WR Travis Johnson took in recent visits to West Virginia and Michigan + has more forthcoming.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher

in other news

Bobcats Down Bearcats in SWVA Tussle

Bobcats Down Bearcats in SWVA Tussle

Luke Gaither and the Radford Bobcats pulled away for a 35-14 win over Virginia High to move to 2-1 on the season.

Premium content
 • Rodney Young
Prospect Watch - St. Chris vs. Norfolk Academy

Prospect Watch - St. Chris vs. Norfolk Academy

The St Chris vs. Norfolk Academy game featured one of the top recruits in the US and several others with Power 4 offers.

Premium content
 • Will Garlick
WEEK 3 Virginia High School Football Scores (9/12/24 thru 9/16/24)

WEEK 3 Virginia High School Football Scores (9/12/24 thru 9/16/24)

Check out Week 3 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, September 12 thru Monday, September 16, 2024 here.

 • Classic Super Publisher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 20, 2024
Gainesville Thriving in Year 3 Behind QB Kilmer
circle avatar
Jim McGrath  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff
Twitter
@jfmcgrath
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.