One of the most acclaimed sports movies of all time is, "Remember the Titans," the 2000 Disney biographical film based on the true story of American-American Head Football Coach Herman Boone, portrayed by award-winning actor Denzel Washington.

The movie centered on the theme of the local school board integrating a group of players - an all-black and all-white group - from two area schools at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria.

Boone, who guided T.C. Williams High School to the State Championship in 1971, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was 84 years old.

His 1971 Titans went a perfect 13-0, pitching nine shutouts, including a 27-0 victory at Roanoke's Victory Stadium over Andrew for the title. Boone was a double-graduate of North Carolina Central University and NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer. The Rocky Mount, North Carolina native remained as Head Coach at T.C. Williams until 1979.

In December 1971, President Richard M. Nixon was quoted as saying, "the team saved the city of Alexandria."

Even after his days of coaching, Boone went on to spend many years doing public speaking and received the Living Legend of Alexandria award in 2016.



