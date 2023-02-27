Playing the Class 2 Region C semifinals at Radford University, the Floyd County Buffaloes defeated fellow Three Rivers District foe James River of Buchanan, 57-40, on Saturday, February 25th.

The win advances the Buffaloes (20-4) to the Region 2C Championship. Guard Micah Underwood came out aggressive as he scored a game-high 18. He hit two 3's in the first quarter and totaled four in the contest.

Kaiden Swortzel finished with 14 points and AJ Cantrell chipped in with seven. Cantrell helped shut down James River's most prolific outside shooter, Ryan Steger, holding him to two buckets and nine points.

The Knights (14-11) were paced by Sam Bell's 13 points. Jackson Taylor contributed 10 points.



Floyd led 17-7 after the first period and took a 27-19 score into halftime. James River made a couple of runs at the Buffaloes, but they would have the answers with either Micah Underwood's 3 or Swortzel being able to finish in the paint.

"I thought Micah came out looking for his shot," said Floyd County Head Coach Brian Harman. "I know most coaches say how hard their teams practice, but this team has really worked in practices. Defensively, I thought we played well at times. Cantrell was good covering Steger."

Coach Harman was then asked about facing another Three Rivers District foe, Radford, for the third time with this being the rubber match after splitting in the regular season.

"We both won at our home place and they are really well-coached. We need to play defense and do our thing and see what happens.," remarked Harman. "This team has worked hard and we will see where it takes us."



Radford and Floyd square off in the Region 2C Championship at Radford University on Monday night, February 27th. Both teams are set to play in the State Quarterfinals, regardless of the outcome. The Region 2C Champ will get to host Region 2D runner-up Graham, whereas the Region 2C runner-up will travel to Region 2D Champ Virginia High in the quarterfinal round.



