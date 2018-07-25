Fairfax High School will welcome Trey Taylor as their new Head Football Coach for the 2018-2019 season.

“We are delighted that Trey has agreed to become our Head Football Coach,” said Nancy Melnick, Fairfax HS Director of Student Activities. "Trey’s football experience, leadership qualities, and passion for working with kids are qualities which our student-athletes and community will embrace.”

Coach Taylor has been coaching in Fairfax County for 22 years and teaching since 1999. He has been a head coach in the Virginia High School League since 2006, most recently at South Lakes High School (2014-2017). Coach Taylor brought new energy to the South Lakes program, posting a 34-15 overall record, 2 Liberty District Championships, 1 state Semi-Finalists (2016), and one Region Finals (2017) appearance.

His four years as the South Lakes’ football coach and teacher was marked by increasing student numbers in the football program as well as in his Personal Fitness classes. Coach Taylor is excited about not only building a Fairfax football team that will succeed, but one that will excel and be the pride of Fairfax High School and the City of Fairfax.

“As a resident of Fairfax City for 15 years,” said Coach Taylor, “I understand the unique opportunity that exists at Fairfax High School and am excited to work with the young men of Fairfax to build a championship football program in addition developing outstanding you men who will contribute to their communities.”

Coach Taylor was introduced to Fairfax HS returning football players on Monday, July 16th and will spend the next 2 weeks preparing for the July 30th start of the season.

“Nancy and I are thrilled that Trey is joining the Fairfax High School family,” said new Principal Erin Lenart. “Trey has great leadership qualities and his record as a football coach and leading programs speaks for itself. He possesses all of the characteristics that our students need in a coach who can help them find respect and success on the playing field and in the classroom.”



