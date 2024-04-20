It didn’t take long after the last of Duke’s departures for the Blue Devils to start the addition process.

Maliq Brown committed to Duke on Saturday afternoon during his visit. The forward spent the last two seasons at Syracuse and scored his career high — 26 points — in the Orange’s loss in Durham in early January this past season.

Brown averaged 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for Syracuse this season. He shot 69.8% from the field and was 7-for-18 on 3-pointers.

It’s on the defensive end where Brown has shined the most. He was an All-ACC defensive selection, with 71 steals and 29 blocks last season, both of those leading Syracuse. Duke’s leader in steals last year was Kyle Filipowski with 41, and Brown’s 29 blocks would’ve ranked second on the Blue Devils (Filipowski had 54).

The 6-8, 222-pound Brown comes aboard after the departures of nine Blue Devils from last season’s roster. He’ll seemingly have a chance — at least — to be a starter in between freshmen Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, as the Blue Devils shift away from a three-guard lineup.