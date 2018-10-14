VIRGINIA BEACH – Despite a near-perfect passing performance from quarterback Jalen Goodwin, First Colonial stayed winless on Saturday, suffering its fifth loss of the season by less than a touchdown, this time against its neighborhood rival from Cox, 21-14.

Goodwin completed eight of nine pass attempts for 202 yards (185 after the catch) in the Patriots loss. That included a pair of touchdown screens down the sidelines in the second quarter of 90 (Eryk Britt) and 45 yards (Aeneas Riddick), respectively.

Both FC scores shortly followed Cox turnovers, both lost fumbles.

Down 14-7 at the half, the Falcons (6-1) came up empty on a season-long 20-play, 54-yard drive that spanned the first 10:26 of the third quarter.

Their 20th play initially called for a gutsy Tayvion Robinson touchdown run on fourth and goal from the 3, running around a host of Patriots to reach across the left pylon. That was called back on a Cox personal foul in the backfield, leading to Mason Leslie missing a 41-yard field goal bid.

But, after the Patriots went three-and-out, Cox found pay dirt on its next drive.

Facing 4th and 7, Robinson located Leno Lester with a dart. Lester then slipped through a pair of FC defensive backs into the end zone for a 32-yard score with 9:58 to play in the fourth quarter. Robinson then gave the Falcons a 15-14 lead by running in a two-point conversion.

Cox then made it 21-14 on its next possession via an 11-yard half-back pass from Lester to Nate Evans (kick failed).



