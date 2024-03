Sophomore Cole Murdock putback at the buzzer gave New Covenant a 70-69 win over Carlisle to win the VISAA D_IV State championship. Murdock had nine in the 4th quarter and 18 in the 2nd half to lead three Gryphons in double-figures.

New Covenant blew a 15 point 4th lead (53-38) and were up by seven (67-60) with 1:13 remaining in the game. But Carlisle final took the lead 69-68 after a steal and layup by Trey Beamer with 5.8 seconds remaining.

The Gryphons Cole Bowman penetrated the lane but his shot bounced off the rim and Murdock was in perfect position for the putback and state championship win.