It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on January 27, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through the latest High School Hoops action around the '757' area code, plus review Session 1 and look ahead to Session 2 in the 15th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Green Run High in Virginia Beach.

One of the teams that will be partaking in the action for Session 2 is the host school Green Run. We hear from both Coach Kenneth Harris and junior point guard Kassidy Jackson before their big showdown with reigning two-time Class 4 State Champ Varina.

Coach Young recaps his tough loss from the night before to Oscar Smith that dropped his Warriors of Nansemond River to 11-5 overall, while Matt shares his story from being the Co-Captain at last Sunday's NBA game when the Washington Wizards hosted the reigning World Champion Denver Nuggets.

Plus, the guys - Hatfield, Young and Virginia Beach Mustangs maestro Bruce Pearl - provide their NFL Conference Championship Round Picks.





