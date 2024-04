It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on April 13th, 2024.

The fellas talk everything sports related from The Masters, to the upcoming NBA Playoffs, the recent Virginia Squires reunion, Norfolk Tides baseball, plus are joined by Maury's LeBron Bond (a recent Indiana commit) and James Clark on soccer around the '757' area code.

Matt and Ed also play FACT or FICTION!





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com