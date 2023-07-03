2023 VHSL Football Schedule Breakdown - Central & Western VA Teams
The Salem Fair opened this past week in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium where Salem High School plays its football games.
In less than two months, Salem Stadium will become a fun house.
The 2023 prep football season will open Aug. 25 with an event that will rival the Ferris Wheel, tilt-a-whirl and sky drop.
Salem and Liberty Christian will face each other for the first time. Moreover, the game will feature two of the nation's premier running backs -- Salem senior Peyton Lewis and LCA junior Gideon Davidson.
Lewis, the VHSL Class 4 track and field champion in the 100 and 200 meters, recently committed to Tennessee. Rivals lists Lewis as No. 4-rated recruit in the class of 2024 in Virginia and the No. 25 running back nationally.
Salem junior outside linebacker Chris Cole is the state's No. 2-rated recruit and No. 9 at his position by Rivals.
Davidson, who committed to Clemson earlier this summer, is rated the No. 4 running back and the No. 57 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2025.
The Roanoke Valley has stepped to the forefront of the state's 2024 recruiting class with three players in Rivals' top six and six players among the top 31.
The others are Patrick Henry linebacker Bodie Kahoun (No. 6, Notre Dame), North Cross offensive tackle Moritz Schmoranzer (No. 15, uncommitted) and Lord Botetourt's duo of defensive end Kendal Howard (No. 30, Wake Forest) and offensive guard D.J. Toliver (No. 31, uncommitted).
The Salem-LCA opener is just one of many matchup changes in 2023 as the VHSL begins a new two-year scheduling cycle. Several involve schools playing each other for the first time.
Consider these other never-before-seen meetings in Central and Western Virginia:
William Fleming at Hidden Valley, Aug. 25.
Cumberland at Parry McCluer, Sept. 1.
Science Hill (Tenn.) at Union, Sept. 8
Rustburg at Stuarts Draft, Sept. 8.
Staunton River at George Washington, Sept. 22.
Riverheads at Christiansburg, Sept. 29.
George Wythe at J.I. Burton, Oct. 13.
Richlands at Galax, Oct. 20.
Giles at Bluefield (W.Va.), Oct. 26.
Other Scheduling Changes for 2023 Include...
Patrick Henry vs. E.C. Glass, where first-year Hilltoppers Coach Jamar Lovelace gets a crack at the Patriots after spending five years at William Fleming.
Radford at Virginia High. Bobcats Coach Michael Crist goes back to Bristol where was the Head Coach at VHS for eight seasons before taking the Radford job in 2021. Circle that one on September 8th.
Lord Botetourt vs. Pulaski County for the first time since 2008. The Cavaliers and Cougars are now region rivals with Pulaski's drop to Class 3.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Glenvar for the first time since 1968, the Highlanders' first full season of varsity football.
Many of the other changes were necessitated by teams changing districts. Those include Patrick County (from Piedmont to Three Rivers), Lebanon (from Hogoheegee to Southwest), Honaker (from Black Diamond to Hogoheegee), East Rockingham (from Bull Run to Valley) and William Monroe (from Northwestern to Valley). Mecklenburg County is now playing a full Piedmont District schedule in its second season of football.
Classification changes will affect the postseason.
Changes for 2023 include Franklin County (Class 6 to Class 5), Louisa County (Class 4 to Class 5), Pulaski County (Class 4 to Class 3), Western Albemarle (Class 4 to Class 3), Alleghany, which has consolidated with Covington (Class 2 to Class 3), Liberty-Bedford (Class 3 to Class 2) and Riverheads (Class 1 to Class 2).
The 2023 scheduling changes for teams in Western and Central Virginia based on the VHSL master schedule are below:
CLASS 5:
ALBEMARLE
New opponent: Heritage-Lynchburg.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Harrisonburg.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
New opponent: Brookville.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Hidden Valley.
HARRISONBURG
New opponents: East Rockingham, Amherst County, William Monroe.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Albemarle, William Fleming, Staunton.
LOUISA COUNTY
New opponent: Patrick Henry-Ashland.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Huguenot.
PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE:
New opponent: E.C. Glass.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Northside.
WILLIAM FLEMING
New opponents: Hidden Valley, Halifax County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Heritage, Harrisonburg.
CLASS 4:
AMHERST COUNTY
New opponent: Harrisonburg.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG
New opponents: Floyd County, Rockbridge County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Amherst County, Graham.
CHARLOTTESVILLE
New opponent: Wilson Memorial.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: John Marshall.
E.C. GLASS
New opponent: Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Gretna.
GEORGE WASHINGTON
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Staunton River, Mecklenburg County.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Patrick County.
HALIFAX COUNTY
New opponents: Brookville, William Fleming.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Nottoway, Patrick County.
JAMES WOOD
New opponents: Meridian, Warren County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: North Hagerstown (Md.), Jefferson (W.Va.).
JEFFERSON FOREST
Playing same opponents as 2022.
JOHN HANDLEY
New opponents: Musselman (W.Va.), Brentsville, Warren County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Gainesville, Spotswood, Skyline.
LIBERTY-BEALETON
New opponents: James Monroe, Skyline.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Eastern View, Mountain View-Stafford.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
New opponents: Hopewell, Martinsville, Tunstall, Magna Vista, Bassett, George Washington.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Lee County (N.C.), Madison County, Weddington (N.C.), John Marshall, Nottoway, Sussex Central.
MILLBROOK
New opponents: Warren County, Brentsville, Skyline.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Loudoun County, Potomac Falls, Fauquier.
ORANGE COUNTY
Playing same opponents as 2022.
SALEM
New opponent: Liberty Christian.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Martinsburg (W.Va.).
SHERANDO
New opponents: Brentsville, Lightridge, Warren County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Martinsburg (W.Va.), Musselman (W.Va.), Riverside.
CLASS 3:
ABINGDON
Playing same opponents as 2022.
ALLEGHANY
New opponents: Waynesboro, Fort Defiance, Rockbridge County, Greenbrier East (W.Va), Patrick County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Covington, Cave Spring, Roanoke Catholic, Bath County, Staunton River.
BASSETT
New opponent: Mecklenburg County.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Liberty Christian.
BROOKVILLE
New opponents: Halifax County, Franklin County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Turner Ashby, Fluvanna County.
CARROLL COUNTY
New opponent: Grundy.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Second game vs. Floyd County.
CAVE SPRING
New opponent: Western Albemarle.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Alleghany.
CHRISTIANSBURG
New opponent: Riverheads.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Radford.
EAST ROCKINGHAM
New opponents: Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, William Monroe, Broadway.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Rock Ridge, Strasburg, Clarke County, Madison County.
FLUVANNA COUNTY
New opponents: Chancellor, Buckingham County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Spotsylvania, Brookville.
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG
New opponents: Albemarle, Northside.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Dinwiddie, William Fleming.
HIDDEN VALLEY
New opponent: William Fleming
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Franklin County.
LIBERTY-BEDFORD
New opponent: Glenvar.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Fort Defiance.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponent: Salem.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Magna Vista, Bassett.
LORD BOTETOURT
New opponents: Pulaski County, Olympic (N.C.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Riverheads, Princeton (W.Va.).
MAGNA VISTA
New opponents: Staunton River, Mecklenburg County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Liberty Christian, Patrick County.
MONTICELLO
New opponents: William Monroe, Waynesboro.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Rustburg, Wilson Memorial.
NORTHSIDE
New opponent: Heritage.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
PULASKI COUNTY
New opponents: Lord Botetourt, Princeton (W.Va.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Tennessee High (Tenn.), Bluefield (W.Va.).
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
New opponents: Alleghany, Blacksburg, East Rockingham, William Monroe.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Fort Defiance, Western Albemarle, Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro.
RUSTBURG
New opponents: Spotswood, Stuarts Draft.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Monticello, Altavista.
SPOTSWOOD
New opponents: Rustburg, Western Albemarle.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: John Handley, Waynesboro.
STAUNTON
New opponents: Madison County, Central-Woodstock, James River.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Covington, Page County, Harrisonburg.
STAUNTON RIVER
New opponents: Magna Vista, George Washington.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: William Campbell, Alleghany.
TUNSTALL
New opponent: Mecklenburg County.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Patrick County.
TURNER ASHBY
New opponents: Wilson Memorial, William Monroe.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Brookville, Western Albemarle.
WAYNESBORO
New opponents: Alleghany, Monticello.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Spotswood, Rockbridge County.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE
New opponents: Cave Spring, Spotswood.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby.
WILLIAM BYRD
Playing same opponents as 2022.
WILSON MEMORIAL
New opponents: Charlottesville, Turner Ashby.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Monticello, Rockbridge County.
CLASS 2:
APPOMATTOX COUNTY
Playing same opponents as 2022.
CHATHAM
Playing same opponents as 2022.
CENTRAL-WISE
New opponent: Letcher County (Ky.).
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Virginia High.
DAN RIVER
Playing same opponents as 2022.
FLOYD COUNTY
New opponents: Blacksburg, Grayson County
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Auburn, second game vs. Carroll County.
GATE CITY
New opponents: Middlesboro (Ky.), Tennessee High (Tenn.)
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Radford, Lebanon.
GLENVAR
New opponent: Liberty-Bedford.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Martinsville.
GRAHAM
New opponent: Lebanon.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Blacksburg.
GRETNA
New opponent: Martinsville.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: E.C. Glass.
JAMES RIVER
New opponents: Randolph-Henry, Staunton, Patrick County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Covington, Stuarts Draft, Giles.
JOHN BATTLE
New opponent: Lebanon.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Tazewell.
LEBANON
New opponents: Marion, Richlands, John Battle, Graham, Tazewell.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Eastside, Chilhowie, Gate City, Northwood, Holston.
LEE
New opponents: Thomas Walker, Pineville (Ky.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, Eastside.
MARION
New opponents: Lebanon, Grundy.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Northwood, Grayson County.
MARTINSVILLE
New opponents: Gretna, Mecklenburg County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Glenvar, Morehead (N.C.).
NELSON COUNTY
New opponent: Mountain View-Quicksburg.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Page County.
PATRICK COUNTY
New opponents: Glenvar, Radford, Alleghany, James River.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Tunstall, George Washington, Halifax County, Magna Vista.
RADFORD
New opponents: Giles, Virginia High, Patrick County.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Gate City, Fort Chiswell, Christiansburg.
RICHLANDS
New opponents: Galax, Lebanon.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: David Crockett (Tenn.), Bluefield (W.Va.).
RIDGEVIEW
New opponent: Virginia High
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Bluefield (W.Va.).
RIVERHEADS
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Waynesboro, Christiansburg, John Marshall.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Parry McCluer, Lord Botetourt.
TAZEWELL
New opponents: Fort Chiswell, Princeton (W.Va.), Giles.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Colonial Heights, John Battle, Bluefield (W.Va.).
UNION
New opponents: Science Hill (Tenn.), Twin Springs.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: J.I. Burton, Thomas Walker.
VIRGINIA HIGH
New opponents: Radford, Ridgeview, Jenkins (Ky.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Central-Wise, Chilhowie, Honaker.
CLASS 1:
ALTAVISTA
New opponents: Cumberland, Parry McCluer.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Amelia County, Rustburg.
AUBURN
(played only 5 games in 2022)
New opponents: Craig County, Bath County, Eastside, George Wythe, Giles, Galax.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Floyd County.
BATH COUNTY
New opponents: Richwood (W.Va.), Meadowbridge (W.Va.), Roanoke Catholic, Auburn.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Covington, Alleghany, Buffalo Gap, East Hardy (W.Va.).
BLAND COUNTY
(played only 2 games in 2022)
New opponents: Phelps (Ky.), Twin Valley, Jenkins (Ky.), Roanoke Catholic, Montcalm (W.Va.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Rye Cove.
CASTLEWOOD
New opponents: Northwood, Hurley.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Grundy, Roanoke Catholic.
CHILHOWIE
New opponents: Eastside, Rye Cove.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Lebanon, Virginia High.
CRAIG COUNTY
(played only 6 games in 2022)
New opponents: Auburn, Twin Valley, Mountain View-Quicksburg, Narrows, Meadowbridge (W.Va.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Covington.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
New opponents: Fort Chiswell.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Twin Valley.
EASTSIDE
New opponents: Hurley, River View (W.Va.), Chilhowie, Auburn.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Lee, Lebanon, Honaker, Holston.
FORT CHISWELL
New opponents: Eastern Montgomery, Parry McCluer.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Radford, Honaker.
GALAX
New opponent: Richlands.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: West Stokes (N.C.).
GEORGE WYTHE
New opponent: J.I. Burton
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Grundy.
GILES
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Tazewell, Bluefield (W.Va.).
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: North Cross.
GRAYSON COUNTY
New opponents: Floyd County, Bluefield (W.Va.).
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Marion, Covington.
GRUNDY
New opponents: Carroll County, Marion, Twin Valley.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Castlewood, George Wythe, J.I. Burton.
HOLSTON
New opponents: Johnson County (Tenn.), Honaker, Hurley.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Twin Springs, Eastside, Lebanon.
HURLEY
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Sherman (W.Va.), Eastside, Van (W.Va.), Holston, Tolsia (W.Va.), Castlewood, Twin Valley.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Rye Cove, Phelps (Ky.), Tug Valley (W.Va.), Betsy Layne (Ky.), Honaker, Montcalm (W.Va.).
J.I. BURTON
New opponents: Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, George Wythe.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Union, Grundy.
NARROWS
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: James Monroe (W.Va.), Honaker.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Covington.
NORTHWOOD
New opponents: Twin Valley, Castlewood.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Marion, Lebanon.
PARRY McCLUER
New opponents: Cumberland, Fort Chiswell, Altavista.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Riverheads, Madison County, Covington.
PATRICK HENRY-GLADE SPRING
New opponents: J.I. Burton.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Lee.
RYE COVE
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Hancock County (Tenn.), Honaker, Chilhowie.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Hurley, Bland County.
THOMAS WALKER
New opponents: Lee, Unaka (Tenn.), Twin Valley.
2022 opponents not on 2023 schedule: Claiborne County (Tenn.), Union, Phelps (Ky.).
TWIN SPRINGS
(played only 9 games in 2022)
New opponents: Union, Hancock County (Tenn.)
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Holston.
TWIN VALLEY
(played only 1 game in 2022)
New opponents: Phelps (Ky.), Northwood, Craig County, Bland County, Grundy, Thomas Walker, Riverview (W.Va.), Eastern Montgomery, Hurley.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL
New opponent: Randolph-Henry.
2022 opponent not on 2023 schedule: Staunton River.