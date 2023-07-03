The Salem Fair opened this past week in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium where Salem High School plays its football games.

In less than two months, Salem Stadium will become a fun house.

The 2023 prep football season will open Aug. 25 with an event that will rival the Ferris Wheel, tilt-a-whirl and sky drop.

Salem and Liberty Christian will face each other for the first time. Moreover, the game will feature two of the nation's premier running backs -- Salem senior Peyton Lewis and LCA junior Gideon Davidson.

Lewis, the VHSL Class 4 track and field champion in the 100 and 200 meters, recently committed to Tennessee. Rivals lists Lewis as No. 4-rated recruit in the class of 2024 in Virginia and the No. 25 running back nationally.

Salem junior outside linebacker Chris Cole is the state's No. 2-rated recruit and No. 9 at his position by Rivals.

Davidson, who committed to Clemson earlier this summer, is rated the No. 4 running back and the No. 57 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2025.

The Roanoke Valley has stepped to the forefront of the state's 2024 recruiting class with three players in Rivals' top six and six players among the top 31.

The others are Patrick Henry linebacker Bodie Kahoun (No. 6, Notre Dame), North Cross offensive tackle Moritz Schmoranzer (No. 15, uncommitted) and Lord Botetourt's duo of defensive end Kendal Howard (No. 30, Wake Forest) and offensive guard D.J. Toliver (No. 31, uncommitted).

The Salem-LCA opener is just one of many matchup changes in 2023 as the VHSL begins a new two-year scheduling cycle. Several involve schools playing each other for the first time.

Consider these other never-before-seen meetings in Central and Western Virginia:

William Fleming at Hidden Valley, Aug. 25.

Cumberland at Parry McCluer, Sept. 1.

Science Hill (Tenn.) at Union, Sept. 8

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft, Sept. 8.

Staunton River at George Washington, Sept. 22.

Riverheads at Christiansburg, Sept. 29.

George Wythe at J.I. Burton, Oct. 13.

Richlands at Galax, Oct. 20.

Giles at Bluefield (W.Va.), Oct. 26.



