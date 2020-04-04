2019-20 All-Region 6B Basketball Teams
Coaches recently conducted their postseason meetings, which included the selection of the All-Region 6B Basketball Teams for the 2019-20 campaign.
Earning Player of the Year honors on the boys side of things was Potomac junior forward Tyrell Harris, who led the Panthers to their 18th State Tournament appearance in program history. Harris averaged 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as Potomac finished 23-4 overall.
Named Coach of the Year was Patriot's Sherman Rivers, who guided the Pioneers on a 16-game winning streak - including the Cedar Run District title - and a 21-5 overall record.
Sharing Player of the Year honors for the girls were Alyssa Andrews of Colgan and Hannah Williams from Stonewall Jackson. Andrews put up 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.5 steals per game as the Sharks of Colgan won the Region 6B Tournament crown while finishing 21-6 overall. Williams averaged 20 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 3.7 assists per game.
Chosen as Coach of the Year for the girls was Colgan's Fred Milbert. His team reached the State Tournament quarterfinals.
Below are the complete First Team and Second Team picks for Boys and Girls Hoops...
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 6B BOYS BASKETBALL:
Tyrell Harris - Potomac - Jr.
Nate Arrington - C.D. Hylton - Jr.
Zack Blue - Patriot - Sr.
Trevor Bounds - Battlefield - Sr.
Kyle Honore - Potomac - Soph.
Ta'zir Smith - Colgan - Jr.
Dorian Staples - Massaponax - Sr.
Ethan Wilson - Osbourn Park - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyrell Harris (Potomac)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sherman Rivers (Patriot)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 6B BOYS BASKETBALL:
Arkese Claiborne - Massaponax - Sr.
Kenneth Clark - Forest Park - Jr.
Michael Cooper - Woodbridge - Soph.
Shane Feden - Woodbridge - Jr.
Adric Howe - Colgan - Sr.
Jalen Jasper - John Champe - Jr.
Jordan Radford - Battlefield - Sr.
Tyler Savage - John Champe - Sr.
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 6B GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Alyssa Andrews - Colgan - Jr.
Hannah Williams - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Brayla Bogier - Colonial Forge - Sr.
Cameren Downs - Colonial Forge - Sr.
Kat Jenks - Battlefield - Sr.
Angel Jones - Forest Park - Soph.
Amani Melendez - Woodbridge - Soph.
Jo Raflo - Osbourn Park - Jr.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alyssa Andrews (Colgan)
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Williams (Stonewall Jackson)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Fred Milbert (Colgan)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 6B GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Elena Bertrand - Patriot - Soph.
Alia Denwiddie - Woodbridge - Sr.
Kennedy Fuller - Colgan - Sr.
Zoe Kanti - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Vanessa Laumbach - Woodbridge - Sr.
Natayvia Lipscomb - Potomac - Soph.
A'mira Roy - Massaponax - Jr.
Maddie Scarborough - Osbourn Park - Jr.
