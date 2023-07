Former Lake Taylor All-State linebacker, James Madison FCS All-American and Texas Longhorns defender Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey chats via ZOOM with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield in July of 2023.

Tucker-Dorsey, who a year ago returned to his hometown of Norfolk to do a free football camp for the youth, is now putting together his First Annual Career Fair alongside Kevin Holloman with United Youth Foundation Leaders.

In this conversation, Tucker-Dorsey chats about how the experience at Texas went, getting into the Real Estate business, the upcoming Career Fair + his Mount Rushmore of players he's played with and against.