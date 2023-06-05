News More News
ZOOM - Smithfield Baseball Coach Chris Nolan on Region 4A Title

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Smithfield Head Baseball Coach Chris Nolan chats via ZOOM with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about the Packers and their amazing run to the Region 4A Baseball Championship along with a State Tournament berth as a No. 6 seed in June of 2023.

Nolan's team, which currently sits at 12-10 overall, began the playoffs under .500. They beat Grafton 4-2, Warwick 6-4 and Jamestown 5-4 on their way to the regional crown.

Coming up on June 6th, Smithfield will play host to the Mustangs of Mechanicsville, who fell to Hanover 7-3 during the Region 4B Finals, in the VHSL Class 4 State Tournament quarterfinals. Mechanicsville had won 15 in a row prior to that loss.


