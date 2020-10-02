VirginiaPreps - Zoom One-on-One Chat with Marshall LB Tavante Beckett

Watch the One-on-One Zoom Conversation with Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher and ESPN Radio 94.1 Saturday morning host Matthew Hatfield as the two discuss the success enjoyed by the Chesapeake native on the gridiron in Conference USA.

Beckett, who led C-USA in total tackles 121 in 2019 on his way to 1st Team All-League honors, helped the Thundering Herd break into the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years as they defeated Appalachian State 17-7 back on September 19, 2020. In that victory over Appalachian State, Beckett recorded 16 tackles, the most by a Marshall player since Chase Hancock made 18 stops against Southern Miss in 2017. It was enough to earn the Indian River High grad Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Through two games, Beckett led all linebackers in the the country with 24 total tackles. He speaks about his development, memories growing up in the '757' area code, plus goals before playing some 'Rapid Fire,' as he looks to continue shining with the Thundering Herd gearing up for a matchup at Western Kentucky on October 10th.