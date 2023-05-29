We chat via ZOOM with Northside Hoops Head Basketball Coach Billy Pope about his team's 2023 VHSL Class 3 State Championship win over Hopewell in March of 2023.

Coach Pope, who led Northside to the program's first state title in 2018-19 with a 28-1 mark, has guided the Vikings now to five State Tournaments in the past six seasons. This season's squad closed at 29-1 overall, avenging its lone loss to Cave Spring in the Region 3D Finals by ousting the Knights in the State Semis.

In the State Finals, with a pair of sophomores playing prominent roles, Northside jumped out to a 25-8 lead after one quarter of play. Hopewell would rally and take a 44-40 lead early in the fourth period before the Vikings closed on an 18-8 run to prevail 58-52 over the Blue Devils.

Pope has 620 career wins, including a gaudy record of 109-18 over the last five seasons.



