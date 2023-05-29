News More News
ZOOM - Northside Hoops Coach Billy Pope on 2023 Class 3 State Champs

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
We chat via ZOOM with Northside Hoops Head Basketball Coach Billy Pope about his team's 2023 VHSL Class 3 State Championship win over Hopewell in March of 2023.

Coach Pope, who led Northside to the program's first state title in 2018-19 with a 28-1 mark, has guided the Vikings now to five State Tournaments in the past six seasons. This season's squad closed at 29-1 overall, avenging its lone loss to Cave Spring in the Region 3D Finals by ousting the Knights in the State Semis.

In the State Finals, with a pair of sophomores playing prominent roles, Northside jumped out to a 25-8 lead after one quarter of play. Hopewell would rally and take a 44-40 lead early in the fourth period before the Vikings closed on an 18-8 run to prevail 58-52 over the Blue Devils.

Pope has 620 career wins, including a gaudy record of 109-18 over the last five seasons.


{{ article.author_name }}