ZOOM - Longwood's DeShaun Wade Talks 2022 NCAA Tournament

Longwood guard DeShaun Wade, an Honorable Mention All-Big South player, chats via ZOOM with VirginiaPreps.com's and ESPN Radio 94.1 host Matthew Hatfield about getting set to play in the 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament

Wade, a Virginia Beach native who played at Kempsville and Green Run before going to The Miller School, has been an instrumental piece to a Longwood squad that has won 19 of its past 20.

It's Longwood's first trip to the NCAA Tournament. They secured the spot by winning the Big South Tournament.

