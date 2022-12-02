News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-02 00:58:23 -0600') }} football Edit

ZOOM - Graham 2024 RB Ty'Drez Clements

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Graham junior running back Ty'Drez Clements chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM before the G-Men get set to collide with Appomattox in the Class 2 State Semifinals.

Clements, who through 13 games has rushed for 2520 yards and 29 touchdowns, recently picked up his first two scholarship offers from Florida A&M and UAB. He put forth a record-setting performance in Graham's Region 2D Championship win over Ridgeview with 409 yards rushing and 7 TD's as the G-Men prevailed 56-35 over an opponent that had shut out its two previous foes.

In three regional playoff games, Clements took his game to another level 764 yards and 11 TD's.

At 13-0 overall, Graham sits two victories away from a State Championship, which would mark the program's first since 2018 when they won their final 14 games after a season-opening loss.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}