Graham junior running back Ty'Drez Clements chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM before the G-Men get set to collide with Appomattox in the Class 2 State Semifinals.

Clements, who through 13 games has rushed for 2520 yards and 29 touchdowns, recently picked up his first two scholarship offers from Florida A&M and UAB. He put forth a record-setting performance in Graham's Region 2D Championship win over Ridgeview with 409 yards rushing and 7 TD's as the G-Men prevailed 56-35 over an opponent that had shut out its two previous foes.

In three regional playoff games, Clements took his game to another level 764 yards and 11 TD's.

At 13-0 overall, Graham sits two victories away from a State Championship, which would mark the program's first since 2018 when they won their final 14 games after a season-opening loss.