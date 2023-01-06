Floyd County Head Basketball Coach Brian Harman joins us to discuss the annual Chance Harman Classic taking place in Floyd, VA once again this weekend with two days of wall-to-wall basketball, featuring some of the top public and private schools around the Commonwealth, plus some highly ranked out-of-state programs and prospects in action.

The event is named after Harman's son Chance, who passed away in 2007 at the age of four from a rare brain tumor. The mission of the event has been to honor his memory and the Chance Harman Memorial Fund was set up to raise awareness and research for the medical advancement of Pediatric Brain Cancer.

Harman's Buffaloes are 7-3 overall on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 2 Top Ten on VaPreps. Additionally, his daughter Destiny, a commit to Division II USC-Aiken, will be competing with her Floyd County girls team against Cave Spring in the event.

This is the first time the tournament has been two days in two years because of COVID-19.



The schedule features the following

Friday, January 6, 2023:

12 Noon - Auburn vs. Christiansburg

1:30 PM - Carroll County vs. Alleghany

3 PM - Jefferson Forest vs. Blacksburg

4:30 PM - Miller School vs. Winston Salem Christian (NC)

6 PM - Radford vs. Lord Botetourt

7:30 PM - Slam Dunk & 3-Point Shootout

8 PM - Blue Ridge vs. Combine Academy (NC)

Saturday, January 7, 2023:

9 AM - James River-Buchanan vs. Pulaski County

10:30 AM EST - Eastside vs. Altavista

12 Noon - Northside vs. E.C. Glass

1:30 PM - Cave Spring vs. Spotswood

3 PM - Miller School vs. Combine Academy (NC)

4:30 PM - {Girls} - Floyd County vs. Cave Spring

6 PM - Floyd County vs. Union

7:30 PM - Blue Ridge vs. Winston-Salem Christian (NC)





For more information, be sure to visit chanceharman.org.