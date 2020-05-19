The Parry McCluer Fighting Blues enjoyed a 20-7 overall record on the hardwood this past season, marking the program's first State Tournament trip since 2013. They also captured their first regional title in 25 years before being ousted by Grundy, 49-46 in the State Tournament quarterfinals.

Coach Mike Cartolaro has compiled a 67-31 mark in his four seasons at the helm of the Fighting Blues, who did it mostly with underclassmen on the roster.

Leading the way for Parry McCluer was junior forward Will Dunlap, a First Team All-State selection and Pioneer District Player of the Year. Dunlap averaged 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field and 77% at the foul line to go with a team-high 37 three-pointers.

Another key cog in the middle was 6-foot-10 center Spencer Hamilton. The Class of 2022 prospect still growing with inside-outside skills averaged 14.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field, converting 36 three-pointers and recording a team-high 58 blocks.

Below, we caught up with Coach Cartolaro and several returning members of the Fighting blues - including Dunlap and Hamilton - to get their thoughts on the past season, what they've been doing during this down time while under quarantine due to COVID-19, and the future of the program...



