Zoom Conversation with Parry McCluer's Mike Cartolaro & Players
The Parry McCluer Fighting Blues enjoyed a 20-7 overall record on the hardwood this past season, marking the program's first State Tournament trip since 2013. They also captured their first regional title in 25 years before being ousted by Grundy, 49-46 in the State Tournament quarterfinals.
Coach Mike Cartolaro has compiled a 67-31 mark in his four seasons at the helm of the Fighting Blues, who did it mostly with underclassmen on the roster.
Leading the way for Parry McCluer was junior forward Will Dunlap, a First Team All-State selection and Pioneer District Player of the Year. Dunlap averaged 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field and 77% at the foul line to go with a team-high 37 three-pointers.
Another key cog in the middle was 6-foot-10 center Spencer Hamilton. The Class of 2022 prospect still growing with inside-outside skills averaged 14.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field, converting 36 three-pointers and recording a team-high 58 blocks.
Below, we caught up with Coach Cartolaro and several returning members of the Fighting blues - including Dunlap and Hamilton - to get their thoughts on the past season, what they've been doing during this down time while under quarantine due to COVID-19, and the future of the program...
Zoom One-on-One with Parry McCluer's Mike Cartolaro:
Parry McCluer Head Basketball Coach Mike Cartolaro spoke at length with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during a Zoom Video conversation on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Cartolaro, who also serves as the school's Athletic Director, has posted a career record of 569-231 in his storied 32-year career, arguably highligted by winning four state titles at Altavista.
In the conversation, Cartolaro discusses his coaching journey, how he and his student athletes are dealing with the global pandemic, the Fighting Blues winning the Region 1C title, the program's future and they finish up chatting about the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary entitled, 'The Last Dance,' on the 1998 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan.
Zoom with Parry McCluer's Talen Roberts and Will Dunlap:
Parry McCluer basketball players Talen Roberts and Will Dunlap chat with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 about life during quarantine due to COVID-19, plus their development as players.
Dunlap - who earned All-State honors as a junior - and Roberts helped Parry McCluer achieve 20 victories last season and a Region 1C Championship.
Zoom with Parry McCluer's Ryan Perry, Durham Baker and Spencer Hamilton:
Parry McCluer basketball players Ryan Perry, Durham Baker and Spencer Hamilton chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about life during quarantine and more during a Zoom Video call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
The trio helped the Fighting Blues capture the Region 1C Championship this past winter, and in Hamilton is one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2022.
Zoom with Parry McCluer's John Snider and Trey Secrist:
Parry McCluer basketball players John Snider and Trey Secrist from the Region 1C Champion Fighting Blues chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during a Zoom Video Call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 about the past season, this unprecedented time as a student and athlete dealing with the corona virus, and more.