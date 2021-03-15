VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Bayside Coach Jon White on Marlins 34-0 Shutout to Move to 2-1

Watch our ZOOM interview with Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White following his team's 34-0 shutout of Kellam at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on the second Friday in March of 2021. It was the team's first shutout of the Knights in 28 years.

Coach White, a former All-Beach District linebacker at Bayside who went on to play College Football at Hampton University, discusses his squad moving to 2-1 overall, some of the key players, obstacles during this abbreviated season and much more.

In eight seasons at his alma mater, White has gone 46-34 overall. The Marlins are slated to take on Landstown (1-2) on Friday, March 19, 2021.