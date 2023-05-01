The program which is sponsored by former Rivals.com No. 11-ranked player Will Barton in the class of 2010, who is now with the Toronto Raptors, won the 16s and 17s title Sunday. The 15s, 16s and 17s are a combined 24-0 in UAA competition.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sunday was a coronation for the Team Thrill traveling team program at the Under Armour Association event.

The 16s and 17s have two components in common — stars at point guard and center.

Few traveling teams regardless of shoe affiliation have two class of 2025 point guards like Tyler Jackson on the 16s and Chance Mallory on the 17s. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-2, 160-pound Jackson as the No. 18 overall player in the country and he showed why with great quickness, ability to create and a knack for putting defenders on their heels. He finished with 22 points in the 58-45 win over We R1 16s.

Jackson is a hot recruiting name with colleges, and he’ll now get to know the new Georgetown staff.

“Syracuse just offered me and Alabama just offered,” said Jackson, 17. “I’m waiting for that Kentucky offer. I haven’t heard from Georgetown yet. I went to Maryland and went with [UMD signee] Jahnathan Lamothe [of Saint Frances], who is going there.”

Saint Frances Academy has had some powerhouse football squads, and LSU national champion Angel Reese is an alum.

“It was a crazy feeling knowing she is from my school,” Jackson said. “Getting a national championship is big for our city. Our city is known for the opposite.”

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Mallory attends Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s-Belfield and is also quick and can stick the three-point shot. He has recently picked up offers from Seton Hall, Maryland and Virginia Tech since April 22, and also from Liberty, Radford and NJIT. He helped Team Thrill 17s top West Coast Elite 69-49 in the title game, scoring 15 points.

“It is so much fun,” said Mallory, 17, on playing in front of college coaches. “I really like coming out here and playing AAU. I’ve been playing with these guys all my life, and we’ve always had that chemistry. It’s really fun to play with them.”

The two evaluation periods have allowed Mallory to show how he’s improved, and he broke through with the three high-major offers. He hopes to unofficially visit Maryland and Virginia Tech in the future.

“I want to facilitate the floor, being able to score at will and get my teammates better,” Mallory said. “It’s an honor to get these type of opportunities. I’m just very thankful.”

Mallory has been to Virginia games and has been around the Cavaliers program growing up.

“I’ve been around them my whole life and they have a great coaching staff,” Mallory said. “It’s a great atmosphere.”

Jackson and Mallory have played each other in the past, but now push each other.

“We went against each other once live in preseason and they blew us out, I won’t lie,” Jackson said. “Chance is a real hard worker and he’s coming up. We’ve been in this since we are little.”

Junior center Derik Queen of Montverde Academy had 22 points in the title win over West Coast Elite, living up to his Rivals.com No. 31-ranked billing.

Strong sophomore center Marcus Jackson of Baltimore (Md.) Edmondson-Westside anchored the Team Thrill 16s. The likely Big Ten/ACC/Big East future target had 17 points in the win and was a feared shot-blocker in the paint. Illinois became his first offer Sunday.