Zahir Rainer reaffirms commitment to Minnesota
With a trio of Minnesota commitments visiting elsewhere this weekend, one commitment that the Gophers won’t have to worry about is safety prospect Zahir Rainer.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety who has been committed to Minnesota since April has been courted by multiple ACC (and future ACC programs) programs over the last few months including Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina as well as Stanford.
On Friday afternoon, Rainer reaffirmed his commitment on X.
“1,000% committed to the University of Minnesota,” he said.
The tweet comes just a few days after Rainer was visited by Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe, defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, and safeties coach Danny Collins.
The Golden Gophers currently hold 21 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class that ranks 36th nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
