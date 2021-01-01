VirginiaPreps - Your Favorite Sports Memory / Moment of 2020

Your Favorite Sports Memory / Moment of 2020
The 2020 calendar year was a mighty difficult one. Countless deaths, a global pandemic that rocked our world as know it, social unrest and more cancellations or postponement of games than actual ones being played due to the virus. Nonetheless, we try to remember the good, rather than dwell on the bad.
So with that in mind, we asked our fans, readers and anyone in general who follows the High School Sports scene to tell us their favorite sports memory / moment of 2020. Here are some of the replies...
What was your favorite High School Sports moment of 2020? Tell us here and we may post in our tribute later on https://t.co/CZVSf6cMdg!— Virginia Preps (@VaPrepsRivals) December 31, 2020
Audience Selections:
Cave Spring, under Coach Jacob Gruse, got some hardware...
Cave Spring HS State Champions with no gym...all games on the road! #roadwarriors #cshoopsfam #ringszn #toughness pic.twitter.com/sdgzU5LBxb— Jacob Gruse (@CoachGruse) January 1, 2021
Green Run's basketball team enjoyed its best postseason run ever on its way to Championship glory as well...
December 31, 2020
L.C. Bird is used to hoisting hardware - particularly in the sports of football and boys basketball. Their track program is helping fill the trophy case, too.
Making it 5 in a row at the class 5 level for L. C. Bird mens track and field. @CoachCanning pic.twitter.com/Dz0qRUItd5— L. C. Bird Athletics (@bird_athletics) January 1, 2021
Basketball playoff buzzer-beaters are hard to forget. It was the late great Ashley James of Green Run in 2019, and in 2020 it was Quentin Livingston sinking a three-pointer at the horn to send King's Fork on to the State Tournament and end Menchville's season before an overflow crowd at Smithfield High...
December 31, 2020
Speaking of buzzer-beaters, Western Albemarle had more than one. Here is one of them though from Andrew Shifflett's game-winner against then defending State Champ Northside to advance the Warriors past Northside in the Class 3 postseason.
@AndrewShiff12 pic.twitter.com/FQwX2ivVAw— Ryan Hughes (@CoachHughes1991) December 31, 2020
Got One? It's Not to Late to Send to Us...
Reach out to us via Twitter @VaPrepsRivals OR by e-mailing hatfieldsports@gmail.com and we may post in this tribute to the moments we'd like to remember in prep sports from 2020!