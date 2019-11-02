In a matchup of two undefeated teams, the York Falcons clinched a share of the Bay Rivers District title and remained undefeated with a 35-28 win over Warhill at Bailey Field in York County. Running back Jayden Flood-Brown and quarterback Luke Gatz accounted for five touchdowns in a game that wasn't decided until the final play. York seemingly put the game out of reach with a 9-yard touchdown run from Keiston Hutcherson that gave the Falcons a 35-21 lead with only 3:21 remaining in the 4th quarter. However, Warhill quickly trimmed the lead back to seven with a 66-yard touchdown run from Samuel Nixon with 1:04 remaining on the clock. The Lions recovered the onside kick at their own 40-yard line after several failed attempts by both teams to corral the loose football. However, their hope for a miracle comeback was dashed when Troy Norman ended the drama with an interception as time expired.



The much anticipated matchup was exciting featured explosive plays from both teams. Jayden Flood-Brown started festivities less than three minutes after the opening kickoff with a 39-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead. York was driving for another score to start the 2nd quarter but Warhill recovered a fumble at their own 24-yard line. On the very next play, senior Michael Akpan broke through the York defense for a 76-yard touchdown run. The 2-point run failed and the Lions trailed 7-6. The Falcons led 21-13 at halftime after two 2nd quarter touchdown passes from Gatz. He found Christian Evans in the back of the endzone for a score and then connected with Tri Cartwright who stumbled in for a 45-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining before halftime

Warhill tied the game after taking the 2nd half kickoff with a 14-play drive that consumed almost seven minutes off the clock. Akpan ended the drive with a 2-yard score and he also ran in the 2-point conversion. Akpan finished with 218 yards rushing and two touchdowns. York answered less than a minute later when Flood-Brown saw daylight and broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run. Flood-Brown ended the night with 168 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

Warhill ran 40 plays from scrimmage in the second half to only 14 for York. Tri Cartwright (6-foot-3, 215) was my Player of the Game on defense as he consistently created havoc in the Warhill backfield whether it was disrupting the blocking scheme or pressuring the quarterback. He had several tackles for loss. Rashad Stepney had busy night for the Falcons with multiple stops as did Cole Chapin. Stephen Graham had a couple of pass breakups and Troy Norman had the previously mentioned interception.