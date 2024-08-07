Advertisement
York Falcons 2024 Preview

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com

York High School

Head Coach Doug Pereira 18th Year

2023 record 3-7 (D3)

York Falcons 2024 Schedule Maxpreps

Head Coach Doug Pereira starts his 18th year as Head Coach of the York Falcons. The Falcons had five straight playoff appearances (minus the shortened Spring Covid season) from 2017 to 2022 and they won 48 games. Last year, York won only three games but look to get back to their winning ways.

Offense

Sophomore Anthony Custis willplay a big role on both sides of the football
Sophomore Anthony Custis willplay a big role on both sides of the football (Will Garlick)
