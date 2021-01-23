Wide receiver Leon Haughton has a diverse offer sheet but the Richmond (Va.) Benedictine star is mainly talking to a handful of teams. The 2022 prospect gave Rivals.com a look at which teams are in the best position with him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Things have been going well," Haughton said. "I've been talking to a few coaches and taking the process in. I'm talking to coaches from Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Nebraska, and Georgia. I have good relationships with all of them." Virginia- "We've had a couple Zoom calls and it was more about how things are going in life rather than football," he said. "They seem like good and genuine guys over there."

Virginia Tech- "I really like their coaching staff," said Haughton. "We talk a good bit and they seem like good guys. I haven't been there before."

Pittsburgh- "One thing I really like about them is how they literally practice right next to the Pittsburgh Steelers," he said. "You're always near NFL coaches each and every day. They're also not afraid to play their freshmen receivers. The goal is always to make an immediate impact and that's one school I know I could do that at. Coach Beatty and I talk and my coach speaks very highly about him. I'm actually from up there. I've talked to coach Narduzzi and some of the other recruiters there. "I was born right around Heinz Field," Haughton said. "A lot of my family still lives up there. I only moved down here about seven years ago. I was up there in July."

Penn State- "I know they aren't afraid to play their freshmen either," he said. "Coach Stubblefield and Penn State were the first school to offer me and I'll always remember that. He said he won't promise I start but did promise me that I'll have the same opportunity as everyone else. I really admired him for that. I want to work for it. I know Ellis Brooks went to my school but I haven't talked to him much. I haven't visited there yet."

Georgia- "It's a consistent top 25 team so if you're looking to win it's definitely the place to go," said Haughton. "I definitely like what coach Smart is doing down there and I think coach Hankton would be a good coach to play for."

Nebraska- "Their coaching staff came from UCF and they were in the top 25 then," he said. "I feel like they can take what they did there and transform Nebraska into a better program. Coach Lubick said he likes my size on the outside, especially when I'm matchup on smaller DBs. He likes that I'm a deep threat."

On which school could offer next- "I've been talking to South Carolina a lot lately," Haughton said. "The staff is pretty new but I think they could be offering soon. Coach Beamer was the tight ends coach at Oklahoma and I was talking to him a lot there."

