RICHMOND — Woodgrove girls basketball head coach Derek Fisher expected big things from Amaya Ramey this season.

Under the bright lights at VCU's Siegel Center on Friday afternoon, the freshman guard rewarded her coach's confidence in her with the performance of a lifetime.

Ramey poured in a game-high 26 points to go along with 16 rebounds and three steals, leading the Wolverines to a 68-58 victory over Hampton for the Class 4 state championship.

The title is Woodgrove's first in program history.

"We knew it was going to take a little bit of time," Fisher said of Ramey's development. "She's a freshman, so she had to get comfortable with all the players. Those older players did a great job of helping her along and letting her get more and more comfortable."

Ramey started getting comfortable in the second quarter, when she scored six points to buoy the Wolverines (29-1) to a 29-21 halftime lead. Senior Angelina Nice contributed seven points during the stanza as well.

The third quarter proved to be a full-on coming-out party for Ramey, as she scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds to help Woodgrove extend its advantage to as much as 14 points before settling for a 46-35 edge at period's end.

Entering the contest, Ramey was averaging just 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. But Fisher said those numbers were misleading.

"You saw [today], and her teammates will tell you: There were a lot of times [this season] when she was the best player on the floor for us.," he remarked.

Angelina Nice formed a solid 1-2 backcourt punch alongside Ramey, tallying 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Crabbers head coach Shanda Bailey was surprised at Ramey's performance after what she saw when scouting the Wolverines.

"We definitely didn't expect the majority of the scoring to come from her," Bailey said. "When I scouted them, 32 [Nice] handled the ball and 33 [Sadie Shores] seemed to be their best player. But, I mean, it's playoff time, and [Ramey] did what she was supposed to do and stepped up to play."

Hampton (23-4) hung around throughout the fourth quarter, thanks to the play of Kaliya Perry and Dreyana Foster. Perry totaled nine of her team-high 19 points in the stanza, and Foster chipped in eight.

The last of Perry's points came on a layup off a steal that trimmed Woodgrove's lead to 62-58 with 1:30 left to play.

However, the Wolverines iced the game with a pair of 3-for-4 efforts at the free-throw line from Nice and Mya Bundick over the final minute-plus.

"We just couldn't get in a rhythm offensively," Bailey said of her squad, which trailed for a total of 26:05. "And they beat us on the boards (55-45), which was very surprising to me. We're usually a lot more aggressive."

Woodgrove closed the season on a 16-game winning streak. The Wolverines' lone loss of the campaign didn't even come against an in-state opponent, as they dropped a 58-55 overtime decision to Desert Vista (Ariz) on Jan. 12.

"It's not a one-year thing getting this far and having this kind of success," Fisher said of his program. "You've got to build up to it. It's something that took a lot of work by a lot of people—both the current group and some of the groups that we've had in the past."

Hampton 9 12 14 23 — 58

Woodgrove 9 20 17 22 — 68

Hampton (23-4): Jakyra Bienaime 7, Dreyana Foster 14, Corynn Tynes 0, Jaiden Hunter 3, Kaliya Perry 19, Jiana Price 6, Chri'shiya Rogers 0, Daja Linton-Robinson 0, Lyla Ames 9. Totals: 22 8-13 58.

Woodgrove (29-1): Amaya Ramey 26, Lyla Brown 8, Valerie Blankenship 2, Angelina Nice 17, Sadie Shores 9, Mya Bundick 3, May Marsh 3. Totals: 23 15-20 68.

3-pointers: Hampton 6 (Foster 2, Price 2, Bienaime, Ames). Woodgrove 7 (Ramey 2, Brown 2, Nice 2, Marsh).







