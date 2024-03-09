Woodgrove Girls Pull Away, Hampton Boys Survive in Class 4 Title Games
RICHMOND — Woodgrove girls basketball head coach Derek Fisher expected big things from Amaya Ramey this season.
Under the bright lights at VCU's Siegel Center on Friday afternoon, the freshman guard rewarded her coach's confidence in her with the performance of a lifetime.
Ramey poured in a game-high 26 points to go along with 16 rebounds and three steals, leading the Wolverines to a 68-58 victory over Hampton for the Class 4 state championship.
The title is Woodgrove's first in program history.
"We knew it was going to take a little bit of time," Fisher said of Ramey's development. "She's a freshman, so she had to get comfortable with all the players. Those older players did a great job of helping her along and letting her get more and more comfortable."
Ramey started getting comfortable in the second quarter, when she scored six points to buoy the Wolverines (29-1) to a 29-21 halftime lead. Senior Angelina Nice contributed seven points during the stanza as well.
The third quarter proved to be a full-on coming-out party for Ramey, as she scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds to help Woodgrove extend its advantage to as much as 14 points before settling for a 46-35 edge at period's end.
Entering the contest, Ramey was averaging just 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. But Fisher said those numbers were misleading.
"You saw [today], and her teammates will tell you: There were a lot of times [this season] when she was the best player on the floor for us.," he remarked.
Angelina Nice formed a solid 1-2 backcourt punch alongside Ramey, tallying 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
Crabbers head coach Shanda Bailey was surprised at Ramey's performance after what she saw when scouting the Wolverines.
"We definitely didn't expect the majority of the scoring to come from her," Bailey said. "When I scouted them, 32 [Nice] handled the ball and 33 [Sadie Shores] seemed to be their best player. But, I mean, it's playoff time, and [Ramey] did what she was supposed to do and stepped up to play."
Hampton (23-4) hung around throughout the fourth quarter, thanks to the play of Kaliya Perry and Dreyana Foster. Perry totaled nine of her team-high 19 points in the stanza, and Foster chipped in eight.
The last of Perry's points came on a layup off a steal that trimmed Woodgrove's lead to 62-58 with 1:30 left to play.
However, the Wolverines iced the game with a pair of 3-for-4 efforts at the free-throw line from Nice and Mya Bundick over the final minute-plus.
"We just couldn't get in a rhythm offensively," Bailey said of her squad, which trailed for a total of 26:05. "And they beat us on the boards (55-45), which was very surprising to me. We're usually a lot more aggressive."
Woodgrove closed the season on a 16-game winning streak. The Wolverines' lone loss of the campaign didn't even come against an in-state opponent, as they dropped a 58-55 overtime decision to Desert Vista (Ariz) on Jan. 12.
"It's not a one-year thing getting this far and having this kind of success," Fisher said of his program. "You've got to build up to it. It's something that took a lot of work by a lot of people—both the current group and some of the groups that we've had in the past."
Hampton 9 12 14 23 — 58
Woodgrove 9 20 17 22 — 68
Hampton (23-4): Jakyra Bienaime 7, Dreyana Foster 14, Corynn Tynes 0, Jaiden Hunter 3, Kaliya Perry 19, Jiana Price 6, Chri'shiya Rogers 0, Daja Linton-Robinson 0, Lyla Ames 9. Totals: 22 8-13 58.
Woodgrove (29-1): Amaya Ramey 26, Lyla Brown 8, Valerie Blankenship 2, Angelina Nice 17, Sadie Shores 9, Mya Bundick 3, May Marsh 3. Totals: 23 15-20 68.
3-pointers: Hampton 6 (Foster 2, Price 2, Bienaime, Ames). Woodgrove 7 (Ramey 2, Brown 2, Nice 2, Marsh).
Class 4 Boys Championship - Hampton 66, Tuscarora 63
In the second game of the day, the Hampton boys basketball team had to withstand a furious Tuscarora rally over the final three-plus minutes of play to earn a 66-63 win and the program's first state championship since 2012.
The Crabbers took a 15-point lead with 3:54 to go in the contest on a dunk by Gavin Kay—their biggest advantage of the day. But the sharpshooting tandem of Jayden Johnson and T.J. Duggan nearly brought the Huskies back, with Duggan scoring 13 points and Johnson pouring in nine over the final 3:27.
All of Johnson's points during the stretch came courtesy of 3-pointers, the last of which cut Hampton's lead to 64-63 with 35 seconds remaining.
The Crabbers' Daron Baugh converted a pair of free throws with 20 seconds to go, making it 66-63. On Tuscarora's next possession, Duggan and Chas Battaglia both missed layups, but after Baugh rebounded Battaglia's miss, his attempted outlet pass was intercepted by Johnson, setting up one final shot for the Huskies with four seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout, Duggan took the inbounds pass near midcourt and dribbled toward the top of the key before putting up an off-balance 3-point attempt that misfired. There was some contact by Hampton's Malik Johnson, but no foul was called.
Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points, draining six treys. Duggan scored 21 points and sank five 3’s of his own.
The Crabbers (25-2) led 27-26 at halftime, but were able to open up a 47-36 advantage thanks to a 20-10 scoring edge in the third quarter. Isaac Bauscher and Abraham Taft capped the frame with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 45 seconds of the period.
Taft tallied seven of his team-best 15 points in the quarter.
Kay picked up the scoring slack for Hampton in the fourth quarter, recording eight of his 14 points during the stanza, including a pair of dunks that brought the Crabber faithful to their feet.
On the way to its sixth state title, Hampton’s only two losses came at the hands of Woodside, which will play for the Class 5 championship on Saturday night. The Crabbers were victorious in their final 16 contests of the season.
Tuscarora 10 16 10 27 — 63
Hampton 14 13 20 19 — 66
Tuscarora (25-4): Travis Duggan 4, T.J. Duggan 21, Payton Williams 4, Isaac Ure 0, Jayden Johnson 28, Dylan Price 0, Kevin Worley 0, Chas Battaglia 4, Braden Scott 1, Jonah Ulloa 1. Totals: 19 13-16 63.
Hampton (25-2): Abraham Taft 15, Daron Baugh 4, Malik Johnson 8, Gavin Kay 14, JaMarrie Lumpkins 2, Kamrin Jenrette 0, Troy Fullwood 7, Isaac Bauscher 6, Kahron Clarke 10. Totals: 23 15-25 66.
3-pointers: Tuscarora 12 (Johnson 6, T.J. Duggan 5, Battaglia). Hampton 5 (Fullwood 2, Bauscher 2, Taft).
Hampton Postgame Press Conference:
Hampton Crabbers Press Conference after their 66-63 triumph over Tuscarora in the VHSL Class 4 State Basketball Championship on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Speaking from left to right - Kahron Clarke, Coach Eric Brown, Malik Johnson and Daron Baugh - after Hampton won its first state title since 2012.
Postgame Interview With Hampton Head Coach Eric Brown:
Hampton Head Basketball Coach Eric Brown chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his team's 66-63 win over Tuscarora in the VHSL Class 4 State Basketball Championship on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.