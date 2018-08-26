Woodgrove traveled to Richmond and came away with a 56-14 win over Armstrong.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 35-0 lead before a 95 yard interception return by Armstrong cut the lead to 35-8 going into halftime.

K.J Lewis scored four touchdowns on 19 carries while gaining 148 yards rushing. Quarterback Graham Walker completed 11 of 17 passes for 276 yards and three touchdown passes.Richmond commit Ben Castellano caught four passes for 33 yards and a score. Josh Johnson had two receptions for 109 yards and Nick Lockhart had two receptions for 75 yards.

Malachi Haynes returned an interception 38-yards for a touchdown.