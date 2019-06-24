With father looking on, Zion Dayne impresses at Wisconsin's camp
Former Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne is a regular at Camp Randall Stadium during the fall.
Friday, the legendary Wisconsin tailback was back on campus to watch his son, senior Zion Dayne, compete in the Badgers' final camp of the summer.
"I’ve grown up loving the Badgers," Zion Dayne told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have been a fan my whole life."
