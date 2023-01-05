Defensive line was one of Wisconsin's top positions of need this offseason. The Badgers received some immediate help on Thursday when transfer portal defensive end Darian Varner announced his commitment to UW. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound redshirt sophomore visited Wisconsin officially this week.



Transfer DE Darian Varner announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Varner, who played last year at Temple, also listed offers from Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, James Madison, Tulane and Appalachian State, among others. He previously announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on Dec. 20 but has since flipped to UW. Varner finished the 2022 season with 35 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He is expected to have two seasons of remaining eligibility at Wisconsin. Wisconsin returns starting defensive ends Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson from last season. Varner, at the very least, adds depth to a group that also returns James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald, among others.

“I would say across the board defensively there are good players, especially starter levels across the board. But there are a couple positions where the depth isn't quite like you want,” coordinator Mike Tressel said on Thursday. “I think defensive line is one that we're definitely going after, we're targeting. “We need to make sure that we continue to build the depth. It might not be something that's critical for this fall, but moving forward it will be. If we were to say one spot, that would be the one I jump at.”

