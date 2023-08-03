Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2025 DB Remington Moss
The Wisconsin Badgers added defensive back Remington Moss to their 2025 recruiting class Wednesday.
Here's what the three-star prospect's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
RECRUITING STORY
Story: Wisconsin offered Moss, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, during an unofficial visit last fall. The Badgers got him back on campus last weekend for his second trip to Madison. Moss racked up offers from Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others, during the course of his recruitment but he made an early commitment to UW.
Primary recruiter: Colin Hitschler
Comparison on the current roster: Braedyn Moore
Quick take: Wisconsin loves versatility and length, two things Moss certainly brings to the table. The Badgers view the three-star prospect as a defensive back right now, and his future position - either corner or safety - will depend on how he progresses over the next two seasons. Moss seems to prefer corner but is open to either spot at the next level.
"I'm really just a defensive back," Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "They didn't really tell me what they wanted me to play but they do think I can play both. I'm versatile enough and I have the length to play both. I don't want to be stuck at just one thing so I like how they are recruiting me."
FROM THE COACH
