VirginiaPreps - Where things stand with top 100 players in 2022 Rivals250

Don’t know much about the 2022 recruiting class yet? Well, this can be a start. Here is a look at the top 100 players in the Rivals250 and where their recruitment could be going over the coming years since they’re just getting started in their junior seasons. A lot can still change but here’s a glance at where things stands now. ***** CLASS OF 2022 STATE RANKINGS CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State *****



1. WALTER NOLEN

The latest: Former Tennessee linebacker Marlon Walls is now Nolen’s coach, so combine that with the fact Nolen is now in the state of Tennessee, and that could give the Volunteers a major edge in his recruitment. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and all the big boys are involved. - Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst



2. DOMANI JACKSON

The latest: Michigan is the dream school but USC and Clemson have made big impressions along with Ohio State, Texas and others. - Adam Gorney, National/West Recruiting Analyst



3. DENVER HARRIS

The latest: LSU and Texas are the top two and those programs seem to be battling it out for his services - Sam Spiegelman, South-Central Recruiting Analyst



4. C.J. HICKS

The latest: Hicks is committed to Ohio State.



5. JAHEIM SINGLETARY

The latest: Florida is considered the leader and Singletary could make an announcement soon. Georgia and LSU are also in the mix. - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst



6. QUINN EWERS

The latest: Ewers is committed to Texas.

7. TRAVIS SHAW

The latest: Clemson and North Carolina are 1A and 1B and then Tennessee and Georgia are also involved. - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst



8. JULIAN ARMELLA

The latest: Florida State has held the edge for some time but Armella’s mom lives close to the Miami campus and Alabama is staying very involved as well. - Cassidy



9. LUTHER BURDEN

The latest: Ohio State is definitely playing a big role in Burden’s early recruiting but watch out for Oklahoma and others. - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst



10. KAM DEWBERRY

The latest: LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M are the front-runners. - Spiegelman

11. ZACH RICE

The latest: Clemson hasn’t offered the five-star offensive tackle yet but the Tigers would play a major role if they do. Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and LSU are also high. - Friedman



12. TYRE WEST

The latest: Georgia is considered the frontrunner with Auburn and Florida also highly involved. - Simmons

13. WILL JOHNSON

The latest: Ohio State is probably the leader but Penn State is very high as well. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU are also seriously involved. - Friedman



14. SHAWN MURPHY

The latest: Ohio State is probably the leader but Penn State is very high as well. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU are also seriously involved. - Friedman



15. KEITHIAN ALEXANDER

The latest: Texas A&M looks best but Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State are others highly involved early on. - Spiegelman



16. GABE POWERS

The latest: Powers is committed to Ohio State.

17. DANI DENNIS-SUTTON

The latest: Dennis-Sutton is considered a Penn State lean but with nearly 30 offers he’s not ready to decide yet. - Friedman



18. TRAVIS HUNTER

The latest: Hunter is committed to Florida State.



19. JACOBY MATTHEWS

The latest: LSU is the favorite for Matthews but Mississippi State, Alabama and Ohio State are all in the mix. - Spiegelman



20. JEADYN LUKUS

The latest: Lukus is considered a Clemson lean but Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio State are all involved. - Friedman



21. DASAN MCCULLOUGH

The latest: McCullough is committed to Ohio State.



22. ERRIYON KNIGHTON

The latest: In the early stages, Knighton has Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and others in the mix but it’s just the beginning for him. - Cassidy



23. CJ WILLIAMS

The latest: With more than 40 offers, Williams, who was born in Tuscaloosa, has Alabama, Clemson, USC, Ohio State and many others involved. - Gorney



24. DEVON CAMPBELL

The latest: Texas and Oklahoma could be battling it out for Campbell but LSU is also involved early in his recruitment. - Spiegelman



25. KAMARI WILSON

The latest: Florida, Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Clemson and South Carolina are some of the top schools for Wilson. - Cassidy



26. KEVIN COLEMAN

The latest: With nearly 30 offers, there is a feeling that Coleman could end up not in the Midwest but playing somewhere in the South. - Helmholdt



27. TETAIROA MCMILLAN

The latest: There are a lot of directions McMillan could go but USC, Oregon, Stanford, Notre Dame, LSU and others are involved. - Gorney



28. GUNNER STOCKTON

The latest: Stockton committed to South Carolina on Thursday.

29. CALEB BURTON

The latest: Ohio State and Clemson have caught Burton’s attention but Oklahoma is right there and Texas is moving up ever since the Longhorns got Quinn Ewers’ commitment. - Spiegelman



30. RALEEK BROWN

The latest: Oklahoma is considered the favorite but others are definitely involved including Alabama, Cal, Michigan, USC and many others. - Gorney



31. SHEMAR STEWART

The latest: This could be a battle between Miami and Florida but LSU, Alabama, Georgia and others are in the picture as well. - Cassidy



32. TY SIMPSON

The latest: Simpson could be Tennessee’s to lose but Clemson offered earlier this month and then Alabama, Florida, LSU, Auburn and others are staying involved. - Simmons



33. MYLES ROWSER

The latest: Rowser had been committed to Michigan but backed off that pledge. He might also not be at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this season and could return to the Midwest. If that happens, a school in that region will likely land his services. - Cassidy



34. SAM MCCALL

The latest: McCall is high on Florida and the Gators are considered the front-runner but Alabama is also involved here. - Cassidy



35. CADEN CURRY

The latest: Curry is high on Ohio State and the Buckeyes could be tough to beat but watch out if Clemson or LSU offer. - Helmholdt



36. JOSH CONERLY

The latest: Alabama and LSU have caught Conerly’s attention and then there is Washington, Oregon, Arizona State and others in the Pac-12. - Gorney



37. BRYCE ANDERSON

The latest: Anderson is committed to LSU.



38. JAISHAWN BARHAM

The latest: Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia have all been involved but it’s early in Barham’s recruitment. - Friedman

39. ZION BRANCH

The latest: USC was the dream school for Branch growing up but Oklahoma has caught his attention along with Ohio State, Texas, Arizona State and others. - Gorney

40. KEON SABB

The latest: Sabb remains wide open in his recruitment but Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida are some schools to watch early on. - Friedman

41. KHAMAURI ROGERS

The latest: Rogers is committed to LSU.

42. MAALIK MURPHY

The latest: Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA, Rutgers, Florida State and LSU have all been in regular contact with Murphy so far. - Gorney

43. GENTRY WILLIAMS

The latest: A long list of schools remain for Williams with Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma State and Michigan looking the best early on. - Spiegelman

44. TREVOR ETIENNE

The latest: Clemson is definitely a major player since his brother, Travis, is a star running back for the Tigers but watch out for LSU as well since Etienne will work through the recruiting process in his own way. - Spiegelman

45. EARNEST GREENE

The latest: Ohio State is a big one for Greene since he’s close with Wyatt Davis but USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Florida are all recruiting him hard at this point. - Gorney

46. JEREMIAH ALEXANDER

The latest: Alexander is committed to Alabama.

47. JOE BRUNNER

The latest: Wisconsin is a major contender for the in-state lineman but watch out for Notre Dame, which is making a serious run at him, along with others. - Helmholdt

48. GUNNER GIVENS

The latest: Givens remains wide open early in his recruitment but seems teams to watch include Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Georgia. - Friedman

49. DAVID BAILEY

The latest: USC and Washington are showing the most early attention in Bailey. - Gorney

50. GAVIN WIMSATT

The latest: Kentucky is high on the early list for Wimsatt but a recent offer from Notre Dame is going to loom large. Louisville will get a look and Michigan State just offered. - Helmholdt

51. MYKEL WILLIAMS

The latest: Williams remains wide open but is mainly focused on SEC schools with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and others involved. - Simmons

52. TALYN SHETTRON

The latest: This looks like it could shape up as an in-state battle between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State but Shettron is also interested in Notre Dame. - Spiegelman

53. JAYDON BLUE

The latest: LSU, Oklahoma and Texas look to be the early frontrunners and then Blue would like to visit USC, Alabama and Georgia as well. - Spiegelman

54. JAYLEN SNEED

The latest: South Carolina has offered and he visited before the coronavirus shutdown but with more than 30 offers and no favorites yet, Sneed remains wide open. - Friedman

55. KHURTISS PERRY

The latest: Ohio State is definitely in strong shape but Perry grew up an Auburn fan and then Alabama and Georgia remain involved as well. - Simmons

56. TAYON HOLLOWAY

The latest: Alabama and Florida State were two massive offers for Holloway that could sway his recruitment but also watch Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. - Friedman

57. EMMANUEL HENDERSON

The latest: Auburn is the clear frontrunner for Henderson with Alabama, Georgia and others sticking around in his recruitment. - Simmons

58. BRENEN THOMPSON

The latest: Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas A&M are the top three for Thompson but he’s also pretty interested in Clemson as well. - Spiegelman

59. GAVIN SAWCHUK

The latest: Sawchuk still has a very long list involved and visits will be important with Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Florida and others in the mix. - Gorney

60. DEYON BOUIE

The latest: Bouie plays at Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s alma mater, his mother went to school with Smart and so the Bulldogs make a lot of sense here. Florida State should also be watched. - Simmons

61. ADDISON NICHOLS

The latest: Tennessee is considered the major frontrunner. Nichols’ grandparents went to Tennessee and still live in the Knoxville area. Ohio State cannot be counted out though. - Simmons

62. LARRY TURNER-GOODEN

The latest: An offer from Clemson was a “dream come true” but Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, USC, Oregon and many others are involved early on. - Gorney

63. TYSON FORD

The latest: Notre Dame, Michigan State and Missouri are three schools Ford wants to visit when the dead period ends and those could play a big role in his recruitment. - Helmholdt

64. NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA

The latest: Tuihalamaka is committed to USC.

65. KELVIN BANKS

The latest: Banks was an early pledge to Oklahoma State and now he’s backed off that commitment with Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon leading the way. - Spiegelman

66. KALEB BROWN

The latest: Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame could be battling it out for Brown’s commitment. - Helmholdt

67. JALON WALKER

The latest: Walker remains pretty wide open early on but North Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee and Clemson are ones to watch. - Friedman

68. GABE DINDY

The latest: The feeling is that Oklahoma has the lead for Dindy, who also has the Florida schools and many others involved. - Cassidy

69. MALAKI STARKS

The latest: Starks lives just outside Athens and the thinking is that he will end up at Georgia. So far, he’s only visited UGA and Alabama. - Simmons

70. TYLER MORRIS

The latest: Morris is Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy’s former teammate so the Wolverines are going to be a major contender. Penn State is also high on the list. - Helmholdt

71. CYRUS MOSS

The latest: Oklahoma is a big-time player but Florida and Georgia recently offered plus Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Nebraska and others are involved. - Gorney

72. A.J. DUFFY

The latest: It’s still very early for Duffy but USC, Penn State, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, Florida State and others are in the mix. - Gorney

73. KAMARI RAMSEY

The latest: USC, Arizona State, Ohio State and Washington are the four schools that stand out most to Ramsey at this point. - Gorney

74. SHALEAK KNOTTS

The latest: Knotts is considered a North Carolina lean but if Clemson offers then things could change considerably. - Friedman

75. QUINCY MCADOO

The latest: Florida State has taken a slight lead but it’s early with Oregon and Baylor also very involved and Arkansas sticking around. - Spiegelman

76. ENAI WHITE

The latest: Penn State is a big player in his recruitment but Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia are all in the running as well. - Friedman

77. KENDRICK LAW

The latest: It’s very likely that Law ends up at LSU but Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi State and other SEC schools are involved, too. - Spiegelman

78. WILL CAMPBELL

The latest: LSU is considered the front-runner and where Campbell ends up but Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas are also in the mix. - Spiegelman

79. EVAN STEWART

The latest: Stewart’s recruitment is difficult to gauge right now but Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are all involved. - Spiegelman

80. DERRICK SHEPARD

The latest: Shepard remains wide open in his recruitment but Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Florida State are some schools in the mix. - Helmholdt

81. EARL LITTLE

The latest: Miami could be considered a favorite for Little early on but Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and others are also involved. - Cassidy

82. JAKE JOHNSON

The latest: Johnson’s brother, Max, goes to LSU so the Tigers have to be considered a top school. But he lives in Georgia’s backyard, Alabama is involved and there is intrigue in Oklahoma as well. - Simmons

83. MALICK SYLLA

The latest: Sylla remains wide open in his recruitment but Clemson caught his attention for sure along with LSU and Texas A&M are high early on. - Spiegelman

84. JACOB ALLEN

The latest: Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan figure to be the three frontrunners in Allen’s recruitment. - Friedman

85. BRAELON ALLEN

The latest: Allen is committed to Wisconsin.

86. MJ MORRIS

The latest: Morris remains completely wide open in his recruitment with schools coming in and out all the time but watch Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee at this point. - Simmons

87. KENYATTA JACKSON

The latest: Clemson and Ohio State would be the two standouts early on but don’t count out Miami as his recruitment continues. - Cassidy

88. COLLIN SADLER

The latest: Clemson is a huge offer for Sadler and could be the team to beat but he was an Alabama fan growing up and then Georgia and South Carolina cannot be counted out, either. - Friedman

89. KEENAN NELSON JR.

The latest: Penn State, Georgia and Ohio State are the three schools to watch in Nelson’s recruitment. - Friedman

90. DANIEL MARTIN

The latest: Georgia is definitely considered the top team for Martin, who has family members who went to college there including his mother. - Simmons

91. AARON GRAVES

The latest: Graves is committed to Iowa.

92. J'MOND TAPP

The latest: Only Baylor, Michigan State and Ole Miss have offered Tapp so far but many others are expected so his recruitment is just getting started. - Spiegelman

93. SHAZZ PRESTON

The latest: Preston could definitely end up at LSU but his brother plays at Mississippi State and then Alabama, Texas A&M and Clemson are also staying involved even though the Tigers haven’t offered yet. - Spiegelman

94. WESLEY BISSAINTHE

The latest: Florida, Miami and Alabama are all in the thick of the recruitment for Bissainthe among his 20 offers. - Cassidy

95. ARMANI WINFIELD

The latest: Texas is now a major contender after the commitment of five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers but Oklahoma and Texas A&M are serious players and Arizona State is making a big move. - Spiegelman

96. DERRICK MOORE

The latest: Oklahoma, Ohio State and Michigan are the three to watch in Moore’s recruitment at this point. - Friedman

97. SEBASTIAN CHEEKS

The latest: A focus has taken shape on academic schools with Michigan and Northwestern being two contenders. An offer from Stanford would be a big deal. - Helmholdt

98. MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW

The latest: Groves-Killebrew is committed to Georgia.

99. WILFREDO AYBAR

The latest: Penn State and Michigan are definitely two schools to watch for Aybar, who could also be becoming more interested in Florida. - Friedman

100. AARON WILSON