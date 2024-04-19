Cal continues to add pieces as Mark Madsen retools his roster this offseason, and on Friday the Bears made another addition to the team. Western Carolina guard DJ Campbell announced his commitment to Madsen's program after a recent visit to Berkeley.

The Hampton, Virginia native heads to Cal with plenty of experience after playing in 66 games with 45 starts over two seasons with the Catamounts. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 2023-24.

He shot over 50% from the floor and 41% from 3-point range last season. Campbell scored a season-high 23 points against Wofford in a game in which he connected on four shots from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound guard scored in double figures in 21 games as a sophomore.

The Bears have had to reload the roster after several departures since the end of the season left Madsen and his staff with just three returning scholarship players. Since then, the Bears have added several players including transfers Lee Dort (Vanderbilt) and BJ Omot (North Dakota).

Cal also added junior college transfer wing Jeff Nwankwo in recent weeks as well.

The addition of Campbell leaves the Bears with five more spots to fill on the roster.

Cal offseason additions

C Lee Dort (Vanderbilt)

F BJ Omot (North Dakota)

G DJ Campbell (Western Carolina)

W Jeff Nwankwo (Cowley County CC)

W Kevin Armstrong II (Breck School, Minnesota | walk-on)