West Virginia has filled a need in the 2023 class and added a legacy prospect with the commitment of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, selected the Mountaineers football program over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Virginia, East Carolina and Buffalo, among others.

The son of the former West Virginia tight end of the same name, Johnson has long held the Mountaineers in high regard and things only intensified receiving an offer from the program at a one-day camp last summer.