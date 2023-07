West Virginia made securing Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson a priority given his ties to the program and the Mountaineers won his commitment.

Byerson, 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, has ties to the Mountaineers considering his father Brad suited up for the basketball team and he has grown up following the program.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after he took a visit to campus for the Towson game and things only continued to progress from that point between Byerson and the school.