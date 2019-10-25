News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 09:07:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 9 of New River Valley Area Football - Recap + Preview

Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last week, the three-pack of games saw Glenvar beat Floyd County 52-35, Galax dismantle George Wythe 45-14 and Pulaski County's defense dominate in a 12-3 triumph over Blacksbur.Glenvar running bac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}