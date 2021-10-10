Week 7: Jefferson Plus Recap
Our game of the week did not disappoint going down to the wire with a final outcome not guaranteed until there were three ticks remaining in the game. Louisa County continued to roll with a victory...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news