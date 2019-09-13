Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and there are a couple games involving Fredericksburg-area teams that have local fans salivating. Let's dive right in. (All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

GAME OF THE WEEK: MASSAPONAX (2-0) at LOUISA (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Two of the top programs in the area lock horns for the first time since 2002 in this marquee matchup. Massaponax is led by junior quarterback Luke Morley, who rushed for a school-record 305 yards in last week's 47-30 victory over visiting Dinwiddie. He accounted for five touchdowns in the game--four on the ground and one through the air. Morley's 458 rushing yards lead all area players through the first two weeks of the season. The Panthers aren't a one-trick pony, however. Two other juniors, Jacob Romero and Elijah Christopher, are averaging more than 100 yards per contest. Romero has amassed 218 yards and a score so far, while Christopher has 208 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Massaponax is averaging a whopping 481.5 rushing yards per game with its triple-option attack. Louisa may be the only team in the area that can say it has as many talented running backs as Massaponax does. Senior Jarett Hunter has 311 yards and two scores so far, while juniors Robert Morgan IV and Kalup Shelton have 141 yards each. Morgan leads the team with four touchdowns. In last week's 38-13 home win over Chancellor, Shelton tallied a game-high 131 yards and a score, Hunter added 95 yards and a touchdown, and Morgan went for 76 and two scores. The Lions enter the contest with a 22-game regular season winning streak on the line. Prediction: Massaponax 27, Louisa 24

BUT DON'T FORGET ABOUT THESE...........

COLONIAL FORGE (1-0) at FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (2-0)

If there's such a thing as a co-game of the week in the area, this is it. Colonial Forge is coming off a bye week, and it won 27-7 at Grassfield in Week 1. In that game, senior quarterback Madden Lowe overcame throwing an early pick-6 to toss a pair of touchdown passes for the Eagles. Forge's defense also got into the pick-6 business in that contest, as junior Elijah Sarratt's 63-yarder in the fourth quarter iced the game. Freedom, which fell to Forge's Region 6B nemesis Manchester in last year's Class 6 state title game, returns several key performers from that squad. Senior quarterback Quest Powell is one of those, and he accounted for five touchdowns in last week's 47-0 rout of host Riverbend. Powell completed 10 of 12 passes for 208 yards and four scores and had a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown. Prediction: Colonial Forge 28, Freedom 13



MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0) at POTOMAC (1-1)

Mountain View is off to a quick start, having outscored Albemarle and Patriot by a combined 79-12 over the past two weeks. The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Edward Ware, who was 11-for-15 for 144 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 127 yards and a score on the ground in last week's 37-6 victory over visiting Patriot. Senior Mark Shelton also topped the 100-yard mark, finishing with 104. Potomac, which topped Osbourn 21-13 on the road a week ago, is playing its home opener. The Panthers nearly defeated North Stafford two weeks ago, falling 32-30 on a touchdown pass from Jamir Boyd to Holt Egan with 44 seconds remaining. Panthers sophomore quarterback Pete Woolfrey, who threw for 317 yards and four scores against North Stafford, added another 214 yards and two touchdowns against Osbourn. Prediction: Mountain View 24, Potomac 19

NORTH STAFFORD (2-0) at DINWIDDIE (1-1)

North Stafford hits the road for the first time this year and will look to improve to 3-0 after surviving Potomac in Week 1 and rolling over Orange 55-20 a week ago. Against Orange, senior quarterback Jamir Boyd completed 16 of 23 passes for 212 yards and four scores. Indiana commit Javon Swinton caught three of those, totaling eight catches for 124 yards on the night. Boyd's 545 passing yards are second in the area, while his eight touchdown passes rank him first. Swinton, meanwhile, leads the area in receptions (17) and yards (218), while fellow senior Holt Egan is second in both categories with 12 and 199, respectively. Dinwiddie showed its offensive prowess in last week's 47-30 loss at Massaponax, as senior Robert Barlow ran for 109 yards and two scores and sophomore quarterback Brenton Hilton passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Prediction: North Stafford 41, Dinwiddie 35



LIBERTY (2-0) at KING GEORGE (2-0)

Liberty, which has scored a total of 95 points in home victories over Brentsville and Courtland, brings it's high-scoring offense to King George. The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Dylan Bailey. He has a bevy of dangerous targets to throw to, including senior receivers Tre'Von White and Justin Lawson and junior tight end Jordan Hicks. King George has been buoyed by the arrival of junior quarterback Charles Mutter, who's lit up the skies for an area-best 626 passing yards in wins over Orange and Stafford. Mutter, who previously played for Brooke Point, has also thrown for four scores. In last week's 34-21 victory at Stafford, Foxes' junior Javon Campbell caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 71 yards on the ground. Mutter threw for 285 yards and three scores. Prediction: Liberty 42, King George 35

OTHER GAMES

BROOKE POINT (0-1) at STONE BRIDGE (2-0)

After losing its season opener 51-13 against Dulles District power Broad Run at home last week, Brooke Point now hits the road to play 2018 Class 5 state runner-up Stone Bridge. Black-Hawks sophomore quarterback Noah Sanders accounted for both of his team's scores against Broad Run via the rushing variety and also threw for 210 yards. Stone Bridge has started its 2019 campaign by taking down two Region 6D Concorde District powers in Centreville (28-14) and Madison (33-19). The Bulldogs are loaded on offense, with junior wide receiver Tai Felton holding offers from Virginia Tech and UVA, among others, and senior running back Jared Cole having committed to UMass. Prediction: Stone Bridge 56, Brooke Point 14

HANOVER (0-1) at CHANCELLOR (0-2)

Chancellor is 0-2 for the third straight year after facing the familiar opening gauntlet of Massaponax and Louisa. Junior quarterback Trevin Edwards stood out for the Chargers in those losses, completing 15 of 19 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Kim Carruthers has been on the receiving end of three of those, and is averaging 27 yards per catch. Hanover, which lost 27-0 to Monacan in its season debut last week, returns 10 starters from a team that went 3-7 a season ago. The Hawks have a new head coach in Dave Butler. Prediction: Chancellor 20, Hanover 6

STAFFORD (0-2) at COURTLAND (0-2)

Two teams desperately searching for an early-season win meet in this one. Stafford will face a Battlefield District opponent for the third consecutive week, having already been blitzed by James Monroe and King George. In last week's 34-21 loss to King George, the Indians got 112 yards and a score on the ground from senior Devin Lardge, while senior quarterback Jack Koetter passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Courtland, meanwhile, watched its lead evaporate late in a 40-35 loss at Liberty-Bealeton, as the Eagles scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of regulation. Senior fullback Thor Hanlon ran for three scores in the game. Prediction: Courtland 28, Stafford 14

CULPEPER (1-1) at SPOTSYLVANIA (2-0)

It's a rematch of last year's Region 3B championship game, which Culpeper won 34-12. Last week, Culpeper got 160 rushing yards and a touchdown from senior Dejour McCray and the Blue Devils' defense returned a pair of second-half interceptions for scores in a 30-6 victory over visiting Monticello. Spotsylvania rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to top Fluvanna 36-27 in its home opener a week ago. Junior Ty-Shaun Colbert ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, which was a 20-yard strike to 6-foot-5, 260-pound freshman tight end Mathias "Mega" Barnwell. Barnwell already holds three Division I offers. Prediction: Spotsylvania 26, Culpeper 14

EASTERN VIEW (2-0) at ORANGE (0-2)

Eastern View flattened visiting Albemarle with 56 first-half points in last week's 63-7 win. The Cyclones' Blake Leake, a Bucknell commit, caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception 80 yards for a score, while fellow senior Alex Spangler added a 35-yard touchdown reception. For Orange, a second consecutive 100-plus yard rushing effort from senior Jaylen Alexander made little difference in a 55-20 defeat at North Stafford. Alexander has 228 yards and four scores on the season for the Hornets. Prediction: Eastern View 49, Orange 14

RIVERBEND (0-2) at JAMES MONROE (2-0)